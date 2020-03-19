The Delta Companies’ Businesses Recognized with Best of Staffing® Awards

/EIN News/ -- ClearlyRated celebrates healthcare staffing excellence for clients and providers

DALLAS, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Companies (TDC), a leading healthcare staffing firm for providers nationwide, announced that Delta Locum Tenens, Delta Healthcare Providers, and Delta Physician Placement have been recognized by ClearlyRated for its 2020 Best of Staffing® Awards.

The Best of Staffing® awards leverage client and talent ratings to recognize staffing firms that have demonstrated “exceptional service quality.”

Delta Locum Tenens 2020 Awards

Best of Staffing® Client Satisfaction (winner since 2010)

Best of Staffing® Talent Satisfaction (winner since 2010)

Best of Staffing® Talent Satisfaction, Diamond Award (winner since 2014; the Diamond Award recognizes five consecutive years of winning an award)

Best of Staffing® Client Satisfaction, Diamond Award (winner since 2014)



Delta Healthcare Providers 2020 Awards

Best of Staffing® Client Satisfaction (winner since 2012)

Best of Staffing® Client Satisfaction Diamond Award (winner since 2016)

Best of Staffing® Talent Satisfaction (winner since 2010)

Best of Staffing® Talent Satisfaction Diamond Award (winner since 2014)

Delta Physician Placement 2020 Awards

Best of Staffing® Client Satisfaction

Best of Staffing® Talent Satisfaction

“What makes ClearlyRated’s awards so important to us is that they’re based solely on what our clients and candidates think about our service,” said Bill Tracewell, CEO of The Delta Companies. “It’s so rewarding to see our team members get recognized for their dedication, focus, and hard work.”

ABOUT THE DELTA COMPANIES

The Delta Companies (TDC) is the leading physician and healthcare staffing firm in the United States offering permanent and temporary staffing solutions nationwide for physicians, physician extenders, allied, and therapy healthcare professionals. Since it was founded in 1997, TDC has launched three business units: Delta Physician Placement for permanent physician staffing solutions, Delta Healthcare Providers for allied and travel therapy providers, and Delta Locum Tenens for short-term and long-term provider placements. Members of TDC’s executive and management teams serve on various industry boards, including the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations, National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations, and American Staffing Association Healthcare Council. Employees of TDC regularly participate in philanthropic events and have raised more than $1.3 million for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

For More Information, Contact:

Eric Sasser

Vice President of Advertising, The Delta Companies

3100 Olympus

Suite 500

Dallas, TX 75019

(800) 521-5060 x4600

PR@thedeltacompanies.com

http://www.thedeltacompanies.com



