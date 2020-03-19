National Nutrition Month and Save Your Vision Month: Good Nutrition Can Protect Your Vision

CRH Logo

Support your vision health by eating smart for your eyes. Load your grocery cart with foods recommended by the American Association of Ophthalmology

Support your vision by getting routine eye exams. The earlier conditions like glaucoma are caught the better for your sight. Eye doctors provide treatment that can stall or reverse some eye conditions” — Steven J. Reto, O.D., F.A.A.O.

Maybe you grew up being told to eat your carrots because they're good for your eyes. That's true—carrots do support vision health, but there are a wide array of foods that are nutritious and have the power to support eye and vision health. March is National Nutrition Month and Save Your Vision Month, so Clompus, Reto, and Halscheid Vision Associates, PC, is celebrating by launching the press release to encourage our patients to eat smart for their eyes. With excellent vision care Malvern, PA, and proper nutrition, you can enhance your vision for years to come.

March Is Save Your Vision Month

Many of us take our eyesight for granted, but actually, we should be doing as much as we can to safeguard this vital sense. Seeing as it's also National Nutrition Month, you can begin to support your vision health by eating smart for your eyes. To that end, load your grocery cart with foods recommended by the American Association of Ophthalmology such as:

• Carrots

• Sweet potatoes

• Apricots

• Oranges

• Strawberries

• Almonds

• Sunflower seeds

• Romaine lettuce

• Lima beans

• Oysters

• Kidney beans

• Turnip greens

• Kale

• Spinach

• Salmon

• Tuna



Eating foods like these that are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, and antioxidants are known to support vision health.

You can also support your vision by getting routine eye exams. The earlier conditions like glaucoma are caught, the better for your sight. Your eye doctor can provide treatment that can stall or reverse some eye conditions. Routine eye exams are essential, but you should also schedule an appointment if you notice any vision changes or eye issues.

Additionally, be sure to protect your eyes by wearing eyewear like sunglasses when you're outdoors even on cloudy days. Choose sunglasses that can guard against UVA and UVB radiation. Don't forget to wear goggles or safety glasses when you're using construction equipment or playing a sport.

National Nutrition Month

Remember that many of the foods we eat support vision as well as our overall health. It's National Nutrition Month, so be sure you're eating right for your whole body. You might also talk to your primary care physician about a diet that's particularly suited to your health needs.

At Clompus, Reto, and Halscheid Vision Associates, PC, we know how essential it is to eat a healthy and nutritious diet. Let us help you keep your vision on optimum health. Schedule your routine eye exam this month.



