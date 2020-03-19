MSPs Fueling Growth for Avanan Email Security

Mike Lyons Joins Avanan Team to Accelerate MSP/MSSP Channel

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanan , the highest rated security solution for cloud-based email and collaboration suites, today announced the company has hired industry veteran Mike Lyons to manage the company’s expanding business through MSPs and MSSPs (Managed Service Providers and Managed Security Services Providers). Lyons joins the company to build on Avanan’s 3X growth year-over-year through this key channel.

“Avanan offers MSPs and MSSPs an unparalleled value proposition: a one-click, zero-touch deployment model with immediate protection for end users, combined with a rapid revenue stream for the service provider,” commented Gil Friedrich, Avanan CEO and founder. “Avanan makes it easy – a multi-tenant platform for service providers and OEMs was built into the product from day one instead of being tacked on as an afterthought.”

Mike Lyons joins Avanan as Global MSP/MSSP Sales Director, bringing 20+ years of experience in selling IT security solutions through partners, via channels, and direct to public sector (Federal/SLED), enterprise and MSP/MSSP markets. “Avanan works closely with partners to build solutions that both meet business needs and solve very real and urgent customer problems. Avanan email security offers MSPs and MSSPs a solution that deploys easily, shortens evaluation/PoC times, and offers zero time-to-revenue, with provable ROI.”

Avanan was named Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice for cloud-based email and collaboration suites security, enhancing MSP/ MSSP offerings and differentiating service provider business by:

providing a cloud-native solution that scans and protects email before inbox delivery





keeping end users safe to avoid costly ransomware and risks to customer reputation





offering one-click, zero-touch deployment – simple enablement in real-time and immediate end user value





protecting customers from email attacks to reduce overall resolution effort, improving margins and highlighting value of provided security services





featuring patented inline protection to cover O365 email plus leading collaboration tools such as OneDrive, Gdrive, SharePoint, Dropbox, Box, Slack and Microsoft Teams

Daniel Bender, CTO at MSP NetManageIT , commented, "Sales of Avanan email security are on an upswing. Our customers love how it works seamlessly with Office 365, eliminates phishing and other email-based threats. Partnering with Avanan is a great engine for growth.”

About the Avanan MSP/MSSP Program

Avanan makes it easy for managed service providers to integrate, deploy and monetize industry-leading email security. Avanan takes a “hands-off” approach, letting MSPs create new customer cloud tenants at will without need for intervention by Avanan. This autonomous partner model enables a transparent customer trial (two-week default) and automatic conversion to a commercial relationship. Avanan’s multi-tenant unified dashboard offers MSPs more flexible usage and threat reporting, with options for customer-facing security reporting and management. Moreover, monthly consumption-based billing is aligned with MSP business models.

MSPs and MSSPs can learn more at www.avanan.com/msp

About Avanan

Avanan catches the advanced attacks that evade default and advanced security tools. Its invisible, multi-layer security enables full-suite protection for cloud collaboration solutions such as Office 365™, G-Suite™, and Slack™. The platform deploys in one click via API to prevent Business Email Compromise and block phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover, and shadow IT across the enterprise. Avanan replaces the need for multiple tools to secure the entire cloud collaboration suite, with a patented solution that goes far beyond any other Cloud Email Security Supplement.

