Digital Ally Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

Lenexa, KS, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced an interview with CEO Stanton Ross will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.

In the exclusive interview, Ross provides insight into the Company’s patented technology portfolio, increasing sales growth, and new market opportunities.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/fkdOcGlG7-I

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Digital Ally



Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to achieve sales growth and expansion to new markets especially given the recent economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the effect of the coronavirus pandemic disruption on our overall business operations including our supply chain and customer base, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the minimum stockholder equity required for continued listing on NASDAQ, as set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) prior to June 30, 2020 and to continue to maintain compliance beyond June 30, 2020; the Company’s ability to expand its market share in the law enforcement community as well as the commercial fleet industry , the decision of the United States Court of Appeals regarding the Company’s appeal of the District Court’s decision in the Axon litigation; whether the Company will ultimately prevail in its patent litigation against Axon; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "should," or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



