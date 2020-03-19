Appian Offers Free Application to Manage COVID-19 Response

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it has created a free COVID-19 Response Management application for enterprises and government agencies. True to Appian’s commitment for speed, the application can be fully configured and adopted within two hours.



The app establishes a central command center to safeguard the health and safety of employees. It tracks health status, location, travel history and any COVID-19 incident details. Employers can see the health and work status of all employees, by geography and department. The application runs in Appian’s HIPAA-certified Cloud.

The app also enables organizations to offer community support to their employees. At Appian, we believe workplaces are more than simply jobs, they are communities, and they should rally together in challenging times. For our own internal use, we have created and automated a “COVID-19 Help Department” to connect employee volunteers with employees who need assistance. Appian has scores of volunteers rallied to help employees in need — delivering groceries, offering a ride, helping at home, or making virtual social connections. In the application we announce today, we bring the same functionality to any organization that wishes to deploy it.

Organizations can request, deploy, and configure the COVID-19 Response application in as little as two hours. They do not have to be Appian customers to use this application, and no Appian expertise is required. Organizations implementing the application are given access to Appian’s COVID-19 Application Desk for assistance. When they call, we will walk them through the setup process until the application is up and running. This service, like the software, is offered at no charge.

Appian is being used by Global 2000 organizations in financial services, pharma, manufacturing, and other industries to manage their COVID-19 response. Appian software helps these organizations move quickly, adapt to change, and coordinate a disparate workforce — exactly what’s needed now.

“Centralizing accurate information about our people, where they are, and what they might need, and reaching our whole community is key to coordinating our organization during crises,” said Sidney Fernandes, CIO, University of South Florida. “During the hurricane season of 2018, Appian helped us build and deploy an application for tracking our 50,000-student community in just one day. We use it to ensure the safety of our students and faculty during all crises.”

Qualifying organizations of 1,000 employees or more that would like to use Appian’s COVID-19 Response Management application can sign up for access at www.appian.com/covid-19-response-management .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

COVID-19 Response Management Application An employee creates a new COVID-19 incident case, which in this example is about a travel restriction. COVID-19 Response Management Application A command center view of matching Volunteers (on the right) to a help request from a colleague (on the left). In this case, the request relates to needing help with a home grocery delivery.



