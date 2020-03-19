SADC recommends opening representation at EU

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 19 - The Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) recommended on Wednesday the opening of a representation in Brussels, Belgium, at the European Union (EU) ,

This was at the meeting held via video conference in Dar Es Sallam, capital of the United Republic of Tanzania, chaired by the organisation's executive secretary, Tanzanian Stergomena Lawrence Tax.

The move is part of the measures adopted by the Community to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 (new coronavirus).

After the video conference, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, told the press in Luanda that the meeting recommended the opening of a representation in Brussels, EU headquarters, as SADC does not have a representation at European Union.

According to Téte António, the meeting analysed and endorsed the recommendations of the Health Ministers of the Community, decided in an extraordinary meeting, as well as indicated the adoption of measures for the prevention of Covid-19.

SADC ministers also addressed the issue of the regional tourism organization (RETOSA), as well as recommended its revitalisation.

Among the topics analysed at the session stress went to the African candidacy for the International Labor Organisation (ILO) and the financial health of the Community.

The Angolan Secretary of State underlined that, as it was a meeting in special circumstances, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not possible to address further issues or to delve into other matters.

He added that other issues will be addressed at the meeting of ministers to be held in Tanzania in May 2020.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.