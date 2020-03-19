ZRG Hires Retail Expert Brian Meany to Head Global Retail Practice in New York Office

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global executive search firm, announced today that the New Jersey-based firm has added Brian Meany as Managing Partner and Global Head of ZRG’s Retail Practice. Brian will work in the firm’s New York City office.



Meany has spent the past 25 years as Managing Director for Herbert Mines, where he executed C-suite searches across retail, fashion, wholesale, and consumer product industries. He previously worked at Norman Broadbent and Korn Ferry. Throughout his career, he has completed hundreds of C-suite and Board searches for many of the top retail brands. Meany is known as a market maker in the retail space with broad experience working with public, private, and private equity-backed clients.

“Leadership matters more than ever with the changing landscape in retail,” Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG said. “Adding Brian to our team to bring the depth of his sector knowledge and his connections to the right leaders will accelerate the work we are doing across the Consumer and Retail sectors for ZRG.”

“It is a great time to help ZRG expand in the retail area,” Meany said. “The global footprint of the firm and the digital search tools being provided through the Z Score process will broaden my reach and impact. The firm offers sector strength globally in Consumer and Retail, deep relationships and expertise in private equity, and functional experts for me to partner with across the C-suite. I am excited to help grow this sector and the firm in the coming years.”

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG ’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about identifying top talent. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest-growing global firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

ZRG’s sole focus is to match clients with the right leaders by leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and our ability to identify quality candidates. Strong leadership effectively steers the ship of a company, and it’s not uncommon for businesses to falter under sub-par leadership. That’s where ZRG comes into play by helping firms identify and hire the right leaders. ZRG’s analytical process and collaborative culture give us the competitive edge to provide our clients with the industry advantage.

