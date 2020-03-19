BYND & SSL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND)

Class Period: May 2, 2019 and January 27, 2020

Deadline: March 30, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/bynd

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Beyond Meat’s termination of its supply agreement with Don Lee Farms constituted a breach of that agreement, thus exposing the Company to foreseeable legal liability and reputational harm; (2) Beyond Meat and certain of its employees had doctored and omitted material information from a food safety consultant’s report, which the Company represented as accurate to Don Lee Farms; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 and January 13, 2020

Deadline: April 6, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ssl

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sasol had conducted insufficient due diligence into, and failed to account for multiple issues with, the LCCP, as well as the true cost of the project; (2) construction and operation of the LCCP was consequently plagued by control weaknesses, delays, rising costs, and technical issues; (3) these issues were exacerbated by Sasol’s top-level management, who engaged in improper and unethical behavior with respect to financial reporting for the LCCP and the project’s oversight; (4) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to render the LCCP significantly more expensive than disclosed and negatively impact the Company’s financial results; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

