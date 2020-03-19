Genasys™ Inc. Releases COVID-19 Interactive Map Layer Service

Access to Global Web Map Service Feature Free for Public and Enterprise Use

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications solutions, today released an interactive map layer service for daily monitoring of Coronavirus – COVID-19 cases. The Company-created Web Map Service (WMS) feature displays daily spatial data from Johns Hopkins University. The data from reporting countries, which includes U.S. states and territories, tracks confirmed cases and other information.



“As a global provider of critical communications solutions, Genasys is strongly committed to providing information to help keep people safe during emergencies and crisis situations,” said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “We are providing free use of our WMS feature to keep people informed and assist businesses with decisions regarding employee safety. Additional Genasys COVID-19 response initiatives are planned.”

Click HERE or the following link for more information and access to the interactive Genasys WMS:

genasys.com/corona/

The unified Genasys Public Safety Mass Notification Platform provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s end-to-end critical communications solution includes SMS, cell broadcast, email, social media and other mobile device emergency messaging.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit www.genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

