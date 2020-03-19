Interop Technologies Wins Juniper Research Future Digital Award for Best RCS Provider

/EIN News/ -- FORT MYERS, Fla. and DUBLIN, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop Technologies™, the most technically advanced Rich Communications Services (RCS) solution provider globally, announced today that it has won the 2020 Juniper Research Future Digital Award for Telco Innovation in the category of Best RCS Provider.



Interop Technologies was selected for this award from among vendor entries throughout the global telecom industry for its best-of-breed RCS Suite and communications service provider (CSP) focused deployment and management flexibility. By offering cloud, private cloud, and perpetual license options, Interop Technologies is able to meet the specific needs of any operator.

“We are driven to develop solutions that help operators meet their deployment needs while navigating the changes that occur throughout the technology lifecycle,” said John Dwyer, President and CEO of Interop Technologies. “We’ve dedicated a vast amount of time and expertise to the advancement of RCS and we couldn’t be more honored to be recognized on a global level for our efforts.”

Juniper’s Future Digital Awards are conducted annually with the highest credibility from judges comprised from the telecom industry’s foremost analysts and thought leaders. The honor recognizes organisations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future.

Interop Technologies’ advanced RCS Suite includes all the elements operators need to extend advanced engagement opportunities to their subscribers and take full advantage of new messaging monetization opportunities. This includes an Internet Protocol IMS Core and RCS Application Servers, RCS Interconnect Hub and RCS Business Messaging Platform for participation with brands in the growing messaging as a platform economy.

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies is a global leader in Rich Communication Services (RCS). Through its GSMA-accredited, end-to-end RCS solution, the company is committed to putting mobile operators back in the center of their subscribers’ mobile lives by delivering industry leading, standardized and Telco-grade technology with the highest level of deployment flexibility and lifecycle management available. Interop Technologies’ has world headquarters in Fort Myers, FL, and offices in Irving, Texas, as well as an EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Interop also owns and operates geo-redundant network operations centers in N. America and Europe. Learn more about our industry leading communication solutions for mobile operators at www.InteropTechnologies.com.

Two PDFs accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c8710840-7441-49c1-b586-013535785322

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/334cb910-ca77-468e-a20d-bb20fdd0e2f7

Media Contact: Lisa Murray, APR, CPRC Senior Manager, IMC Tel: +1 (239) 425-9079 Mobile: +1 (239) 357-3442 media@interoptechnologies.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.