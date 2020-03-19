Ebix Provides Operational Client Update in Light of Coronavirus

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that all its core platforms are operational and running as normal worldwide.



Ebix Chairman, CEO, and President commented, “Ebix plays a mission critical role in the insurance and financial industry by running and managing the largest insurance industry exchanges, including exchanges for Annuities, Life, Health, P&C, finance, reinsurance and Risk Compliance Services. We are mindful of our important position and responsibilities to support our network, which includes hundreds of carriers and financial institutions, thousands of distributors and brokers, and over 80 Fortune 500 Companies. To that end, I want to report that our operations and exchanges are running smoothly. Additionally, we have taken many measures to ensure business continuity and smooth running of ongoing operations”.

Gagan Sethi, CTO of Ebix added “We are closely monitoring this fluid situation and have taken a number of steps to ensure business continuity on all platforms, with resources in various time zones working from either our offices or from home using secure systems provided to them. We are pleased that till date, we have not encountered any downtime or support difficulties on account of Coronavirus. We remain committed to ensuring that we support each our clients through this difficult phase for them and are fully geared up to handle all their needs.”

