Powell Joins Provident Bank as EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution announced today that Carolyn Powell of Mendham, N.J. has joined the bank as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Powell will be based in the bank’s Iselin, N.J. administrative headquarters.

Ms. Powell will be responsible for the organization’s overall HR strategy, including talent acquisition and development, compensation and benefits, employee relations, and HR technology. As a member of the Executive Management Team, she will help build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture, and will focus on developing and refining the bank’s diversity and inclusion strategy.

“I am pleased to welcome Carolyn to Provident. She understands dynamic and diverse organizations and knows what it takes to build a best-in-class organizational culture,” said John Kuntz, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer. “Her expertise in establishing and transforming human resources functions will be a welcome addition as we look to attract, engage, and develop top talent,” added Kuntz.

Ms. Powell brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources and organizational strategy to the bank. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Human Resources, with Conduent, a leading business services and solutions company with 65,000 employees worldwide. Ms. Powell has also held senior leadership roles with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.J., Dun & Bradstreet, and ADP.

Ms. Powell holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Boston University. She is active in the HR community and is a Certified Executive Coach and Certified Sales Leadership Performance Coach. Ms. Powell also holds a certification as a Human Capital Strategist from the Human Capital Institute, and a Human Resources Certification from Fairleigh Dickinson University. In addition, she is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $9.81 billion as of December 31, 2019. With $7.10 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

