Singing Machine Unlocking Free Content on its Karaoke App Worldwide for 30 Days

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) - the North American leader in home karaoke consumer products - today announced it will be giving away free access to its Singing Machine Mobile Karaoke App’s entire catalog of over 50,000 songs for 30 days.

Gary Atkinson, Company CEO, commented, “At Singing Machine, we believe in the power of creating joy through music and bringing families together. With the global pandemic, our thoughts are with the people and families affected or self-quarantining at home. We recognize many schools around the country are closed and families are looking for ways to provide fun, engaging experiences within the home to bring families together.”

Singing Machine has partnered with Stingray to provide free access to its entire karaoke music catalog on the App (no credit card or purchase required). Singing Machine will also be offering 15% off its entire store and waiving shipping fees for a limited time.

Singing Machine Mobile Karaoke App at a Glance

• 50,000+ songs from today and decades past in many languages and genres including pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, country, Latin, and more

• Disney favorites including Frozen, Moana, Beauty and the Beast, and the Descendants.

• Songs in the style of today’s top-charting artists (Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, etc.) and yesterday's legends (Elvis, The Beatles, Bon Jovi, Queen, ABBA, etc.)

• Pre-made party mixes in a variety of themes including “Party Time,” “Karaoke #Hits,” “Totally ‘80s,” “Disco Party,” and “Motown Classics”

Singing Machine Mobile Karaoke App can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Unlimited access to the entire song catalogue for 30 days (app must be downloaded before April 16).

About The Singing Machine

Based in the US, Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 14,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

