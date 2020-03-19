Agreement Express and Practifi Announce Partnership

Partnership Streamlines New Account Opening & Onboarding Experience for Advisors & Clients through secure platform integration.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agreement Express, a leading client onboarding software platform for financial services, and Practifi, a practice management solution for financial firms today announce a strategic partnership.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Practifi,” says Milan Luketic, CTO at Agreement Express. “It was clear from our earliest conversations that Practifi was determined to meet a growing market demand — the need for a secure, reliable solution that gives wealth firms an effective way to quickly and accurately open new accounts and onboard clients. The alignment between our companies' visions to change the way the new account opening process is done and to deliver exceptional customer experience make working together a natural and exciting step.”

Integration Details

The specific functionality of the integration include the following:

Secure, reliable API calls: enterprise-level APIs allow firms to retrieve client information from Practifi when completing forms for a new account opening through the Agreement Express wealth platform.

enterprise-level APIs allow firms to retrieve client information from Practifi when completing forms for a new account opening through the Agreement Express wealth platform. Form pre-fill: pre-fill functionality enables firms to auto-populate firm and client information onto new account opening forms. This feature accelerates the speed at which applications are completed, reduces the amount of manual keying of data and mitigates human error when completing forms.

pre-fill functionality enables firms to auto-populate firm and client information onto new account opening forms. This feature accelerates the speed at which applications are completed, reduces the amount of manual keying of data and mitigates human error when completing forms. Sophisticated field-mapping: data mapping functionality supports both standard and custom object types, as well as custom field mapping within any standard or custom objects, providing flexibility in how client data is transferred onto digital application forms.

“Our partnership with Agreement Express is an exciting step forward in delivering incredible value to our clients,” says Adrian Johnstone, Co-founder, and CCO at Practifi. “We are continually improving the experience for our clients by advancing our platform functionality, and smart, relevant integrations is a strategic way we accomplish this. Our partnership means that advisors can open new accounts in a painless, efficient way that enables accelerated time to revenue for the firm. Consistent with our vision, RIAs and advisors can scale and grow, all while improving productivity and fostering deeper client relationships.”

Bottom-line Benefits of the Agreement Express & Practifi Partnership

Accelerated Time to Revenue: Advisors can open new accounts in hours rather than days by leveraging the sophisticated and secure integration between their Practifi and Agreement Express digital onboarding platforms.

Advisors can open new accounts in hours rather than days by leveraging the sophisticated and secure integration between their Practifi and Agreement Express digital onboarding platforms. Happier Customers: Advisors can provide a painless and seamless onboarding experience by sending customers a single application package with more complete and accurate information. This reduces back-and-forth, as well as the need for frustrating rework by both the firm and customer.

Advisors can provide a painless and seamless onboarding experience by sending customers a single application package with more complete and accurate information. This reduces back-and-forth, as well as the need for frustrating rework by both the firm and customer. Improved Business Operations: The integration drastically reduces the amount of manual keying of information and mitigates the chance of human error when completing forms.





###

About Agreement Express

Agreement Express is the leading client onboarding platform for financial services. The Agreement Express wealth platform allows wealth management firms to provide their clients with a fully digital account opening workflow that is practically invisible. With compliant fillable advisor landing pages, a multi-custodian and proprietary form catalog, eSignature and more, Agreement Express is the first end-to-end onboarding solution that delivers exceptional customer experience while driving greater back-office operational efficiencies. The platform is the first of its kind to help wealth firms gather, use, and reuse client data to improve and evolve rich customer experiences — enabling financial institutions to provide best-in-class digital onboarding to their clients and grow their business. To learn more about Agreement Express, visit agreementexpress.com.





About Practifi

More than a CRM, Practifi is a business management platform designed for growing financial advice businesses around the world. Practifi allows financial advisors, family offices and broker-dealers to effortlessly manage their client relationships, monitor compliance and automate workflows, all through an easy-to-use interface. To learn more, visit practifi.com.

Kathleen Owen, VP Marketing Agreement Express 4147088016 kowen@agreementexpress.com Kim Dazey, Head of Marketing Practifi 312.535.3783 kim.dazey@practifi.com



