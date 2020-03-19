Sytel’s Cloud Contact Center Enables Home Working

Sytel Limited Michael McKinlay, Sytel CEO

Sytel is introducing a plan immediately to help contact centers enable their agents to work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Delivering inbound/ outbound cloud solutions for home workers, for voice and all other media types, properly integrated with business apps, can be quick and doesn’t have to cost the earth.” — Michael McKinlay, Sytel CEO

AYLESBURY, BUCKS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sytel is introducing a plan immediately to help contact centers enable their agents to work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.Sytel’s Softdial Contact Center (SCC) is a full-featured contact center stack, deployed in the cloud. With SCC, agents can work from home with nothing more than a PC with a web browser, headset and a basic internet connection. Customers can gain homeworking functionality by moving agents to SCC from existing platforms that don’t support it.“The challenge,” said Michael McKinlay, Sytel CEO, “in providing support for homeworking agents, for most contact centers, especially those using legacy systems, is to identify essential services and get them deployed quickly in the cloud. With SCC, this initial phase can be up and running in days. Other value-add services can then follow in a planned way.”Sytel’s agent desktop, scripting and reporting solutions enable customers to start out simply and extend quickly, to deliver a rich user experience, properly integrated with the back office.“Sytel’s track record in delivering extensible cloud solutions for clients is second-to-none”, said McKinlay “And delivering inbound/outbound cloud solutions quickly for voice and all other media types, properly integrated with business apps, doesn’t have to cost the earth.”Patrick Bosworth, Presales Manager for Sytel, said “Contact centers needing a switch to home-working, wherever they are, should contact us any time. We will work through a checklist with them to give a realistic view of what is achievable and in what time span.”To learn more, in the first instance email Sytel at homeworking@sytel.com with your contact details. Sytel will then get back to you in the same day.About Sytel ( https://www.sytel.com/ Sytel Limited software solutions connect and manage calls and media sessions, without boundary. Our solutions for carriers, enterprises and cloud/ hosted contact center providers deliver high-volume routing and media processing on a distributed host-based platform, and are driving inbound, outbound and blended telephony, email, SMS, chat and other media types in over 50 countries.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.