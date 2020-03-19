Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, would like to provide shareholders with the following corporate update.



“The COVID-19 pandemic is obviously an unprecedented event for Reliq as it is for every other business worldwide,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. “During this time of uncertainty we wanted to let our shareholders know that we continue to provide the full range of iUGO Care software solutions and services to our clients remotely. In keeping with the CDC’s recommendations, many of our clients are urgently moving to a virtual care model to reduce the risk of virus transmission associated with in-office and in-home visits. Our clients provide care to patients who are at the highest risk for poor outcomes from COVID-19 infection – elderly individuals with multiple underlying chronic conditions – and we are responding to our customers’ urgent need to protect and care for this vulnerable population remotely. Our new clients in Florida (Comprehensive Partners and Direct Access at Home) and Louisiana (Blum Telehealth) are onboarding patients to the iUGO Care platform this month and have now requested that we accelerate onboarding significantly relative to their original schedules. In Texas, the Department of State Health Services has issued guidance recommending that Home Health Care providers conduct visits virtually wherever possible, and we are providing our clients there with expanded features and support to meet these evolving needs. Our clients are able to use the iUGO Care platform to communicate virtually with their patients, monitor patients’ existing chronic conditions, evaluate patients for symptoms of COVID-19 infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and document risk factors such as travel or exposure to anyone who has tested positive for the virus. Our platform enables care providers to remotely triage patients and determine who needs further screening or emergency care, and to collect and transmit critical information to public health units in their region. The Company is able to provide all training, onboarding and support services remotely. Further, since we have a substantial inventory of biometric monitoring devices there are no supply chain issues currently impacting or expected to impact deployments going forward. This is an extraordinarily difficult time for high risk patients and the clinicians who provide care to them, and we are honoured to be able to contribute to the efforts to prevent and protect.”

Reliq is also pleased to announce that the Company has hired Mr. Matthew Lee as Reliq’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lee has worked extensively with Canadian companies doing business in the US, and his skill set and network of US tax and accounting professionals will be invaluable to support the anticipated rapid growth of Reliq’s US business. Mr. Lee has experience in audit, finance and public company financial reporting & operations management. He has previously served as Chief Financial Officer for multiple TSX-V and CSE listed companies, and holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of British Columbia.

The Company would like to thank outgoing Interim CFO, Mr. Dong Shim, for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.

