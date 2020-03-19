US ECOLOGY PROVIDING DECONTAMINATION RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID 19) OUTBREAK

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (“US Ecology” or “the Company”), in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, offers a comprehensive range of decontamination response and disposal services to customers, providing safe solutions for all disinfecting and decontamination needs to combat the spread of COVID-19.



An unwavering commitment to safety, unequaled service and the highest professional standards has made US Ecology an industry leader with a proven track record spanning over 65 years. With a nationwide footprint of disposal facilities and service centers in place, US Ecology stands ready to serve new and existing customers. US Ecology’s highly-trained professionals are currently providing COVID-19 decontamination services for a wide range of customers including retail establishments, government agencies, cruise lines, restaurants, as well as insurance, transportation and other companies across the country.

The Company’s experts safely handle hazardous materials and infectious waste streams on a daily basis while performing many services, and have extensive experience with managing decontamination responses to biohazards and infectious disease outbreaks with the current COVD-19 outbreak as well Ebola, H1N1 and other past health crises. US Ecology’s broad range of decontamination services include biological and infectious response, cleanup and disposal, blood borne pathogen cleanup and infectious waste management.

US Ecology’s decontamination procedures meet or exceed the recommendations and work practices established by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), World Health Organization (WHO) and other agencies. At each site, crew members follow stringent protocols to establish highly defined and controlled support, entry, decontamination and hot zones to ensure the safe entry/exit of response personnel and the protection of non-response personnel from affected areas. Decontamination procedures are executed by highly-trained personnel wearing the highest-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) and using only approved and highly effective hospital-grade disinfecting agents.

To enlist US Ecology's Decontamination Response and Disposal Services for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) please call the Emergency Response hotline at (800) 899-4672, contact a sales representative, or visit: https://www.usecology.com/contact-us.

ABOUT US ECOLOGY, INC.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

