Veriff donates 1 million verifications

1 Million free verifications

Online identity verification company Veriff donates 1 million ID verifications to nonprofits and foundations across the globe.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, March 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veriff pledges to support nonprofits and foundations amidst the unique challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon us by donating 1 million free identity verifications. Face to face interaction is currently limited to an absolute minimum, yet identity verification is more important than ever before. The solution is reliable and secure remote identity verification at scale.According to Kaarel Kotkas, Veriff founder and CEO, the demand for remote verifications has significantly increased over the last couple of weeks. “We decided to help nonprofits and foundations that could benefit from our technology as they are working hard despite the challenges presented by the pandemic and finding solutions to put a stop to it. We're focusing on solutions and making different services accessible from distance. We are a force of good and would like to make a difference.”Potential beneficiaries of free verifications range from universities who need to verify people taking exams to marketplaces that have volunteers who help people in need and to registries that could tackle fake accounts and set up reliable databases about people in quarantine. But also, digital health care service providers, organisations fighting fake news and beyond.The 1 million free verifications program for nonprofits and foundations runs until the end of June. Organizations can apply for consideration on the Veriff website: www.veriff.com About VeriffVeriff is a global online verification company that protects businesses and their customers from online identity fraud by making sure that a person is who they claim to be. With the help of artificial intelligence, Veriff analyses thousands of technological and behavioural variables in seconds, verifying people from 190+ countries.Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of internet businesses including fintech companies, sharing economy providers and marketplaces in London, New York, San Francisco, Berlin, Vienna, and other major cities. Veriff is an alumnus of the startup accelerator Y Combinator and has raised €7.35m ($8.3m) in funding. Veriff employs 300 people in Tallinn and Tartu, Estonia, and New York, the USA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.