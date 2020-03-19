Global Alkaline Batteries Market Value Worth $17.3 billion in 2019 By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Alkaline Batteries Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global alkaline batteries market was worth $17.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22% and reach $24.61 billion by 2023. ” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alkaline batteries market is expected to grow at a rate of about 9.22% and reach $24.61 billion by 2023. During the forecast period, the increase in demand for battery operated toys is expected to drive the demand for the alkaline batteries. However, the alkaline batteries market is restricted due to the increasing popularity of alternative technologies such as rechargeable batteries.

The alkaline batteries market consists of sales of alkaline batteries and related services for commercial and household purpose such as power remote controls, electric toothbrushes, electric toys, and game controllers. Alkaline batteries are composed of zinc and manganese dioxide as electrodes. The positive electrode (cathode) in an alkaline batteries battery is based on manganese (IV) oxide and the negative electrode (anode) is based on zinc. Power in the battery is produced through two chemical reactions at the positive and negative electrodes. Manganese (IV) oxide is converted into manganese (III) oxide and hydroxyl ions at the positive electrode, while zinc reacts with the hydroxyl ions to release the electrons that power the circuit at the negative electrode.

The global alkaline batteries market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The alkaline batteries market is segmented into specialty alkaline batteries and non-specialty alkaline batteries.

By Geography - The global alkaline batteries is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Alkaline Batteries Market

Change in packaging techniques of the alkaline batteries is the latest trend in the global alkaline batteries market. A unique method was developed that allowed manufacturers to use thinner packaging materials and more efficient seals. More room was created for active materials within a given standard cell size, and that increased capacity.

Potential Opportunities In The Alkaline Batteries Market

With growing population, increase in innovation, and emerging markets, the scope and potential for the global alkaline batteries market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Toshiba International Corp., Camelion Batterien GmbH, Sony, FDK Corp., Samsung Electronics, and Nanfu (China).

Alkaline Batteries Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides alkaline batteries market overviews, analyzes and forecasts alkaline batteries market size and growth for the global alkaline batteries market, alkaline batteries market share, alkaline batteries market players, alkaline batteries market size, alkaline batteries market segments and geographies, alkaline batteries market trends, alkaline batteries market drivers and alkaline batteries market restraints, alkaline batteries market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The alkaline batteries market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global alkaline batteries market

Data Segmentations: alkaline batteries market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Alkaline Batteries Market Organizations Covered: Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Toshiba International Corp., Camelion Batterien GmbH, Sony, FDK Corp., Samsung Electronics, and Nanfu (China)

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, alkaline batteries market customer information, alkaline batteries market product/service analysis – product examples, alkaline batteries market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global alkaline batteries market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Alkaline Batteries Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the alkaline batteries market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Alkaline Batteries Sector: The report reveals where the global alkaline batteries industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

