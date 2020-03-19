Fiona MacEachern of Mossom Creek Reiki and Wellness to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PORT MOODY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we are connected with self, connected with nature, connected with source energy in love and joy, we have an aura around us of incredible energy resonating through the Law of Attraction. In this state, more and more people can see us shine our unique light, and be inspired to do the same. This is the journey of connecting with ourselves, with others, and we grow and learn through our relationship with others and with spirit.

Fiona MacEachern is the founder of Mossom Creek Reiki and Wellness, where she specializes in energy healing for all aspects of a person: mentally, physically, emotionally, helping them get back into the driver’s seat of their life.

“Energy healers tap into universal life force energy for healing. We are celebrating the body’s ability to heal itself,” Fiona says. “It's about inspiring people to be who they truly are, to do what they truly want to do in life. When there's happiness in the body, we are also changing the body physiologically, changing the DNA, the epigenetics. Through the Law of Attraction, they will start attracting more positive experiences.”

Fiona connects to the field of universal life energy to deliver healing, both in person and remotely, and for interspecies communication.

“We release these energy blocks so that we can mindfully invite new, positive energy to flow in,” explains Fiona. “We also want to release anything blocking empowering energy from flowing in. I have many modalities at my disposal to clear these energy blocks in the most graceful and efficient way including Forensic Healing™, Holy Fire III Usui and Holy Fire III Karuna® Reiki.”

Fiona likens the process of Forensic Healing™ to detective work, pin-pointing the details of the energy to be released, which makes the process more effective, fast and efficient, miraculous, if you like.

“What is their story? What is the cycle that this person is trying to break free from in their lives in order to move forward more powerfully? Why are they in this cycle?” says Fiona. “If we don't release the negative energy, we carry it through to our different incarnations. We want to break free of these patterns to heal ourselves and the planet.”

We all want to move forward more empowered, whether it’s in our health, our career, or any part of our life. Fiona says one of the big things that stands in our way is stress: energetic baggage- usually originating from fear. Reiki helps to: cleanse the body of toxicity, reduce stress, and bring balance to the body, such as hormones, and blood pressure. This facilitates the body to heal itself.

“We want to be healed as soon as possible and we want to be healed completely, but if the body is under stress, its resources are stretched,” says Fiona. “Not only that, but fears and stresses keep us operating in “survivor mode” that creates a disconnection from the heart and emotions which are tied to consciousness. These are the powerhouses for self-healing.”

“We are bioenergetic beings: we have electricity running through us; we need to be grounded-connected to Earth especially when we’re around harmful frequencies,” says Fiona. “Reiki is very comforting and soothing. The Holy Fire III Reiki helps immensely to melt stress away to reveal our True self, to find forgiveness and to heal the ego, which allows us to find our passion and purpose in life and embrace the richness that life has to offer.”

For more information, visit www.mossomcreekreikiandwellness-fionamaceachern.com



