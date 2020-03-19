There were 527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,152 in the last 365 days.

Closing of the Consulate General

One member of the Consulate has been tested positive to covid-19. The Consulate is closed for the necessary quarantine and its members are working from home.

You can still reach the Consulate at its normal number: +27 (0)21 423 15 75 and by email to: consulat.le-cap-fslt@diplomatie.gouv.fr, including during weekends and at night.

