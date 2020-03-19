Closing of the Consulate General

One member of the Consulate has been tested positive to covid-19. The Consulate is closed for the necessary quarantine and its members are working from home.

You can still reach the Consulate at its normal number: +27 (0)21 423 15 75 and by email to: consulat.le-cap-fslt@diplomatie.gouv.fr, including during weekends and at night.



