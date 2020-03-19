National Space Society Not Holding the International Space Development Conference 2020 in May Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The NSS is no longer holding its ISDC in May 2020, but conditions allowing, will investigate, with its partners and sponsors, the possibility of ISDC activities of different kinds later in 2020.” — Dale Skran, Chair of the NSS Executive Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C., US, March 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society has announced that its annual International Space Development Conference (NSS ISDC®), formerly scheduled for May 28-31 in Frisco, Texas, will not be held as planned. The organization is working with its partners to review its options and make plans to support the conference moving ahead.

“The NSS is no longer holding its ISDC in May 2020, but conditions allowing, will investigate, with its partners and sponsors, the possibility of ISDC activities of different kinds later in 2020,” said Dale Skran, Chair of the NSS Executive Committee. “The health and welfare of our members and attendees is our priority.”

The ISDC is the premier conference of its kind, bringing together well over 1000 people from around the globe each year to learn about and celebrate developments in the opening and settlement of the space frontier.

“Looking ahead to next year, we are preparing to present ISDC 2021 in Los Angeles and to welcome everyone there, and at all our upcoming events. In the meantime, we ask everyone to follow professional medical and government instructions to help maintain their health in the coming weeks and months,” Skran said.

Please visit the ISDC 2020 website at isdc2020.nss.org for updates as events develop. Information on refund status and applicability to future events will be forthcoming shortly.

To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.



