Rexarc International, Inc. Appoints New Sales Manager for Vessel Production Services

Greg Rush is promoted as the new sales manager for ASME coded and non-coded vessel production services at Rexarc.

WEST ALEXANDRIA, OH, USA, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rexarc International, Inc., a global leader in acetylene gas plant production and vessel production services, has today announced the appointment of Greg Rush as the new sales manager for vessel production services. Prior to this announcement, Greg Rush served as Business Development Manager.

In his new role, Greg will be responsible for reaching out to existing clients to ensure their designing and engineering needs for ASME coded and non-coded vessels are met efficiently. Greg's appointment in this new role supports the company's goal of strengthening the customer base, building strong customer relationships, and expanding sales coverage. “Greg is a professional who brings great energy and experience to our sales team. With roots in the mechanical trades and recent iPEC certifications in coaching, I can say Greg brings a uniquely practical view in working with other salespeople and directly with customers to create solutions that meet their needs.’ said Rob Moyer, Chief Executive Officer, Rexarc. “I am confident that with his increased responsibilities, we will be able to serve the needs of the coded and non-coded vessel markets quite well.”

Prior to joining Rexarc as Director of Operations in 2011, Greg has held various positions of increasing responsibility. He started his career in manufacturing as a piping and assembly tradesman and has efficiently served in roles of a team leader, supervisor, manufacturing manager, and General Manager across various organizations. With more than twenty years of experience in manufacturing and production, Greg has helped teams accomplish deadlines, improve their operational efficiencies, and streamline their resource and material management.

“I am excited to be charged with such a great responsibility”, said Greg. “Rexarc is a company with a tradition of excellence and innovation. As always, the company is focused on new initiatives and services that align with market needs. I am excited about my new role and am looking forward to helping customers find the best solution for their problems.”

About Rexarc International, Inc.

Rexarc International is an industry-leading manufacturer of acetylene plants, acetylene cylinders, and other related accessories, since 1924. Earlier known as The Sight Feeder Company, Rexarc was the first company to introduce a portable carbide-water acetylene gas generator in the market. The company combines its knowledge, expertise, and processes to support your diverse vessel production needs. It is a member of the Compressed Gas Association (CGA) and adheres to several gas equipment standards such as EIGA –IGA Doc 123/12/E and NFPA Section 55 for compressed gas production. The company adheres to ASME Section VIII standards, as well as Australian Standard – AS1210 and PED – 97/23/EC. Visit ASME pressure vessel fabrication capabilities page for more information.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.