Clinician Delivers Approaches to Ease Coronavirus Fear

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Boissiere, a leading expert in cognitive therapy and executive coaching in San Francisco has published information and techniques used by his clients to find calm under pressure. His goal is to provide cutting edge techniques to stem the tide of coronavirus fear, panic, and stress stemming from the global pandemic.

“I’m tired of people being mislead by snake oil sales and false promises offering relief from the crushing stress of the pandemic.” Boissiere goes on to say, “The results of chronic fear can be catastrophic for an individual and when this fear is compounded a global level, it can spell big trouble for millions of people dealing with Covid-19 stress.”

Phil Boissiere was born and raised in the Silicon Valley and has the same innovative spirit that has given many others the passion to succeed. “I want to see everyone be successful. Life has been good to me and I hope I can help others by bringing innovation to my field. The antiquated approaches of the old guard are keeping people form thriving.” Phil has a track record to back up his words. He co-founded the Elite Focus Clinic in Silicon Valley and has trained hundreds of providers in mental health settings, has a popular video series for treating ADHD, and is a published author.

The complete article outlining the types of fear and the associated negative impacts on health and the evidence-based methods for relieving it can be seen here http://philboissiere.com/coping-coronavirus-fear-and-stress.



