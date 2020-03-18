President lays down urgent measures on Covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 18 - President João Lourenço Wednesday in Luanda said Angolan government has decided to take urgent exceptional measures to curb the import of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) and safeguard the lives and safety of the population. ,

In a message to the Nation on the Covid-19 pandemic, president João Lourenço appealed to Angolans and foreigners resident in the country to strictly comply with the Provisional Presidential Decree 1/20 of March 18.

The above mentioned Presidential Decree states that all commercial and private passenger flights from Angola and vice-versa are banned for 15 extendable days.

The president recalled that the pandemic spread around the planet, with a significant rise in Europe and other parts of the world, which calls for mounted effort and precautionary measures to control the deadly virus.

According to him, in the face of the prevailing situation he described as worrying, the Angolan government has been taking special measures to control the adverse impact of the pandemic at national level and on the lives of the citizens.

Angola hasn’t recorded a case of the Covid-19 so far, after the screening of passengers at its international airport coming from high risk countries, with negative results.

In his message that reached Angop, João Lourenço considered the Covid-19 pandemic a world challenge both nationals and foreigners should come together to handle.

In this regard, the head of State stressed the need for the observation of the rules of civility, social commitment and solidarity, with a view to the preservation of the common welfare and protection of the national interest.

President João Lourenço mentioned that in this whole effort, Angola is gratefully counting on the assistance and aid from the World Health Organisation, UN system agencies, the World Bank and other public and private institutions and entities, including churches and organisations of the civil society.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.