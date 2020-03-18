Cobalt Boats Hosts Visit by Kansas State Treasurer

Jake LaTurner, the youngest sitting statewide official in the U.S., made a special trip to tour the Cobalt factory and learn more about the company’s economic impact on the region.

/EIN News/ -- NEODESHA, Kan., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In early March, Cobalt Boats was visited by Jake LaTurner, the Treasurer of the state of Kansas, who was reviewing the contributions of regional businesses to the economic performance of the state of Kansas and nation as a whole. During his factory tour, Mr. LaTurner was impressed by the dedication of Cobalt’s employees and their passion for the work they do, and expressed his admiration for the way they represented the Kansas work ethic. The treasurer’s visit is yet another example of government officials taking a positive interest in Cobalt, following the company’s selection in 2019 by the White House as a notable ‘Made In America’ business. Mr. LaTurner also met with the president of Cobalt Boats, Shane Stanfill, to learn more about the company’s growth plans, including a pending plant expansion.



A native of nearby Galena, KS, Mr. LaTurner was familiar with the Cobalt brand and its reputation for quality. “Cobalt Boats is a mainstay in Southeast Kansas. I grew up in the area and appreciate the positive impact Cobalt has had both on the economy and on the lives of the people who work there. The company is a great example of the success that comes with a dedication to excellence and hard work,” he noted.

“We were pleased to learn that Mr. LaTurner included a visit to Cobalt in his travel plans,” said Shane Stanfill. “After escorting him on the plant tour, I briefed him on such items as our employment numbers, business impact and outlook, things the state’s top financial officer was keenly interested in and seemed to very much appreciate,” he said.

About Cobalt: Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

