ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL ANNOUNCES MARCH 2020 MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND FEBRUARY 29, 2020 RMBS PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS

March 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share of Common Stock



RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 29, 2020

Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 8, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2020. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid April 28, 2020, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend after the Board’s meeting on April 8, 2020.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of March 18, 2020, the Company had 66,232,508 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 29, 2020, the Company had 65,869,815 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 63,061,781 shares of common stock outstanding.

Market Update

Global financial markets and economies experienced a significant shock not long after the new year started when a coronavirus outbreak occurred in China. Over the course of the first quarter of 2020 the outbreak in China evolved into a global pandemic. The speed at which the virus spread forced governments across the globe to take ever more severe steps to slow and contain its spread. These steps are having a severe economic impact, as economic activity in some instances essentially ceases. Financial markets across the globe are experiencing severe dislocations at least equal to what was experienced during the global financial crisis in 2008. On March 12, 2020 equity markets in the U.S. entered a bear market in the fastest such move in the history of U.S. financial markets. The Agency RMBS market is included in the list of markets under duress. To date the funding markets, with considerable support from the Fed, have continued to operate relatively smoothly. These developments and their effect on the world’s economy and health will likely continue to play out over the balance of the year, and maybe beyond. At this time, it is too early to tell what the ultimate effect will be on economic activity across the globe and the markets the Company operates in – Agency RMBS.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics



Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 29, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and market conditions, including the impact of the global coronavirus outbreak on the financial markets and the economy generally. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Feb 2020 Dec - Feb Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2020 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Mar) in Mar) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS Post Reset ARM $ 955 $ 983 0.02 % $ 102.93 4.51 % 4.96 % 187 174 0.00 % 0.00 % $ 6 $ 1 Fixed Rate CMO 241,789 253,448 5.98 % 104.82 4.16 % 4.57 % 29 328 19.81 % 17.24 % 747 (1,073 ) 15yr 3.0 17,439 18,360 0.43 % 105.28 3.00 % 3.62 % 1 177 1.24 % 0.00 % 170 (234 ) 15yr 3.5 281,375 298,584 7.04 % 106.12 3.50 % 4.00 % 2 176 3.66 % 0.00 % 1,792 (2,650 ) 15yr 4.0 18,107 19,450 0.46 % 107.42 4.00 % 4.45 % 21 152 20.07 % 17.10 % 196 (211 ) 15yr Total 316,921 336,394 7.93 % 106.14 3.50 % 4.00 % 3 175 4.46 % 17.10 % 2,158 (3,095 ) 20yr 4.0 78,022 85,824 2.02 % 110.00 4.00 % 4.48 % 31 204 14.32 % 11.97 % 1,477 (1,577 ) 20yr Total 78,022 85,824 2.02 % 110.00 4.00 % 4.48 % 31 204 14.32 % 11.97 % 1,477 (1,577 ) 30yr 3.0 310,413 323,919 7.64 % 104.35 3.00 % 3.91 % 7 353 6.18 % 3.12 % 3,382 (4,897 ) 30yr 3.5 1,222,257 1,320,099 31.13 % 108.00 3.50 % 4.04 % 5 352 3.31 % 3.95 % 14,507 (20,672 ) 30yr 4.0 954,470 1,051,329 24.79 % 110.15 4.00 % 4.57 % 16 341 12.60 % 15.75 % 12,067 (14,856 ) 30yr 4.5 469,625 521,285 12.29 % 111.00 4.50 % 5.01 % 12 346 11.59 % 14.37 % 3,931 (4,851 ) 30yr 5.0 248,409 279,724 6.60 % 112.61 5.00 % 5.51 % 21 335 19.47 % 17.62 % 2,685 (3,035 ) 30yr Total 3,205,174 3,496,356 82.45 % 109.08 3.86 % 4.44 % 11 347 8.82 % 10.60 % 36,572 (48,311 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,842,861 4,173,005 98.41 % 108.59 3.85 % 4.41 % 12 328 9.26 % 11.30 % 40,960 (54,055 ) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 395,474 44,257 1.04 % 11.19 4.00 % 4.59 % 68 280 21.24 % 21.81 % (3,552 ) 5,623 Inverse Interest-Only Securities 180,576 23,365 0.55 % 12.94 3.44 % 4.86 % 68 283 12.32 % 13.63 % 399 (923 ) Total Structured RMBS 576,050 67,622 1.59 % 11.74 3.83 % 4.68 % 68 281 18.45 % 19.24 % (3,153 ) 4,700 Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,418,911 $ 4,240,627 100.00 % 3.85 % 4.45 % 19 322 10.46 % 12.74 % $ 37,807 $ (49,355 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Eurodollar Futures $ (500,000 ) Dec-2021 (4,375 ) 4,375 Swaps (1,485,000 ) Nov-2023 (28,577 ) 28,577 5-Year Treasury Futures (69,000 ) Jun-2020(3) (3,090 ) 1,143 TBA Short (700,000 ) Mar-2020 (2,642 ) 3,019 Swaptions (250,000 ) Apr-2020 (163 ) 1,312 Hedge Total $ (3,004,000 ) $ (38,847 ) $ 38,426 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (1,040 ) $ (10,929 )

Amounts in the tables above exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $301.7 million sold in February 2020, which settle in March 2020. Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $122.75 at February 29, 2020. The market value of the short position was $84.7 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of February 29, 2020 As of February 29, 2020 Fannie Mae $ 2,792,974 65.9 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 443,003 10.4 % Freddie Mac 1,447,653 34.1 % Whole Pool Assets 3,797,624 89.6 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,240,627 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,240,627 100.0 %

(1) Amounts in the tables above exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $301.7 million sold in February 2020, which settle in March 2020.





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of February 29, 2020 Borrowings(1) Debt Rate in Days Maturity Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 470,081 11.0 % 1.75 % 12 3/20/2020 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 445,846 10.4 % 1.75 % 15 3/16/2020 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 379,684 8.8 % 1.77 % 21 5/13/2020 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 307,321 7.1 % 1.76 % 71 5/13/2020 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 292,806 6.8 % 1.81 % 14 3/13/2020 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 281,279 6.5 % 1.73 % 53 5/27/2020 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 212,837 4.9 % 1.78 % 73 5/14/2020 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 204,896 4.8 % 1.76 % 53 5/28/2020 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 203,900 4.7 % 1.76 % 75 5/14/2020 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 189,541 4.4 % 1.76 % 72 5/13/2020 Guggenheim Securities, LLC 168,329 3.9 % 1.77 % 82 5/28/2020 ING Financial Markets LLC 165,450 3.8 % 1.77 % 19 3/27/2020 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 160,616 3.7 % 1.80 % 71 5/13/2020 South Street Securities, LLC 148,730 3.5 % 2.45 % 46 5/6/2020 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 144,229 3.4 % 1.76 % 59 5/18/2020 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 112,434 2.6 % 1.76 % 36 5/12/2020 ICBC Financial Services LLC 96,262 2.2 % 1.79 % 31 3/30/2020 FHLB-Cincinnati 88,911 2.1 % 1.67 % 3 3/2/2020 Barclays Capital Inc 78,305 1.8 % 1.78 % 14 3/13/2020 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 64,951 1.5 % 1.80 % 13 3/12/2020 Bank of Montreal 58,685 1.4 % 1.82 % 70 5/13/2020 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 29,011 0.7 % 1.77 % 21 3/20/2020 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 1,751 0.0 % 2.20 % 19 3/18/2020 Total Borrowings $ 4,304,104 100.0 % 1.79 % 40 5/28/2020

(1) In February 2020, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $301.7 million, which settle in March 2020 that collateralize approximately $291.6 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.