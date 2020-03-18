UNSMIL appeals for ceasefire to strengthen COVID-19 response

WHO strongly endorses UNSMIL’s appeal for a ceasefire in Libya to allow national health authorities and health partners to respond to the potential spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Countries throughout the world are taking unprecedented steps to respond to the threats posed by this deadly virus. The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health emergency that requires effective immediate action by governments and individuals. Swift, radical action is essential to save lives, protect communities and stem the transmission of the disease.

Viruses do not recognize - borders. They are indifferent to changes of political control. WHO therefore joins UNSMIL in calling on the warring factions to lay down their arms and allow WHO and health sector partners to work unimpeded, in all parts of the country, to halt the spread of COVID-19. Early, bold and effective action will be essential.

Acting now will save lives; we cannot afford to wait.



