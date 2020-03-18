President recommends greater attention to youth training

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 18 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday in Luanda recommended the Ministry of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security to pay particular attention to the professional training of young people, taking into account the need to guarantee jobs.,

The Head of State was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new ministers of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Teresa Rodrigues Dias, of Education, Luísa Grilo, and of Commerce, Victor dos Santos Fernandes.

"With guaranteed employment for the youth, we can expect that part of them, once prepared and trained, can also be small employers", said the President.

It also guided those responsible for this sector to pay more attention to the assets of the National Institute of Social Security.

Education

As for Education, the Head of the Executive Branch advised the cadres to work in order to improve the quality of teaching, with particular emphasis on the Portuguese language.

He recognized the current deficit in the domain of the Portuguese language by students and defended, therefore, greater attention in this regard, with a view to increasing the level of demand in the entire education system.

Trade

When addressing the area of trade, the statesman said that the country needs to stimulate domestic production, and, for this purpose, “a perfect marriage” between this sector and the productive sector is necessary.

"Trade must be perfectly aligned with those that produce goods and services in the country," said João Lourenço.

In this context, he spoke of the need for the Ministry of Commerce to reduce the import of goods that can be produced locally.

At the ceremony, he also swore in the Secretary of State for Labor and Social Security, Pedro José Filipe, and the Angolan ambassador to Cuba, Maria Cândida Pereira Teixeira.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.