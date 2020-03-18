Urinary Incontinence Market To Reach USD 3.93 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

High prevalence of incidences of diabetes, pregnancy, childbirth which causes urinary incontinence, increasing awareness about minimally invasive techniques, escalation in the technological advancements in the field of Urinary Incontinence are the key factors contributing to high CAGR in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinary Incontinence market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6%. Urinary incontinence is the leakage of urine, which is not controllable and is caused due to loss of control on the bladder. The various factors which are responsible for urine leakage include multiple conditions such as pregnancy, menopause, pelvic surgery, spinal surgery, diabetes, childbirth, and post radical prostatectomy surgery. The crucial factors responsible for propelling the market include the rising prevalence of the physical and medical conditions leading to urinary incontinence, increase in the geriatric population in the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation estimates, half a billion people are found to be living with diabetes worldwide, and the number is projected to increase by 25% in 2030 and 51% in 2045. This rise in diabetic patients who undergo problems with urination is anticipated to fuel the market in the near future.



Additionally, the growing incidences of Parkinson’s disease and hike in the technological advancements of urinary incontinence, upsurge in the government initiatives for the awareness, and increase in healthcare spending are anticipated to propel the market in the coming years. For instance, according to the recent estimations of the Parkinson’s Foundation, it is estimated that more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease worldwide. The increase in the individuals living with Parkinson’s diseases is also more susceptible to experience urinary incontinence and hence propel the market in the near future.

Besides, the lesser awareness regarding urinary incontinence symptoms, post-operative problems such as infections related to the devices, are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

According to the classification given by the Food and Drug Administration, the mesh, surgical, synthetic, urogynecology, was declared implantable conferring to the Life-Saving and Life-Sustaining Devices for purposes of Section 614 of FDASIA amending Section 519(f) of the FDC Act. The approval of such products is expected o fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

In Jan 2020, Medtronic received CE mark for the rechargeable sacral neuromodulation technology for its InterStim Micro neurostimulator and InterStim SureScan MRI leads, clearing the technologies for sale in Europe.

The global market leaders are developing technologies to combat the competition for the growing need for minimally invasive urinary incontinence devices which are anticipated to boost the market. For instance, recently Axonics won FDA approval for the first rechargeable sacral neuromodulation device.

The increasing appreciations for the technological advancements would allow upsurge in the innovation in the coming years. For instance, in 2019 UroMems, a developer of the eAUS electronic artificial urinary sphincter received the 2019 Prix Galien USA Med’Start-Up Award for best collaboration in the Medtech or digital sector for its collaboration with the Mayo Clinic to design a clinical study for a novel medical device to treat patients with stress urinary incontinence (SUI)

The global Urinary Incontinence market is highly fragmented with major players like Covidien plc (Medtronic), Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Ethicon, Inc., Caldera Medical Inc., Cook Medical, Prosurg, Inc., and Cogentix Medical Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Urinary Incontinence market on the basis of products, types, categories, end-use and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Urinary Catheters Foley Suprapubic Intermittent

Electrical stimulation devices Non-implantable Implantable

Urethral Slings Male Female

Neuromodulation Devices

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Others

Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Stress

Urge

Mixed

Overflow

Functional

Total Incontinence

Others

Categories Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Internal

External

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Use

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



