DOE Seeking Input and Collaboration on Science and Technology Response to COVID-19

Dear Colleagues:

The Department of Energy (DOE) encourages you to consider scientific questions that underpin COVID-19 response and that the research community may answer using DOE user facilities, computational resources, and enabling infrastructure. Please send research questions that the scientific community may address with DOE resources by email to SC.DCL@science.doe.gov. More information can be found in the Dear Colleague Letter on DOE’s Coronavirus Resources Hub. Responses will be reviewed beginning March 18, 2020.

The Department is acting rapidly to leverage, and when appropriate provide prioritized access to, the full range of DOE user facilities and other facilities available at national laboratories to support the national and international effort to address COVID-19.

The Department looks forward to the responses.

Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), U.S. Department of Energy