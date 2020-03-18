The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

CME America BodyGuard Microset Infusion Sets

All Lots of affected Catalog Number

Catalog Number: A120-003XYVA

Distribution Dates: October 6, 2017 – July 15, 2019

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 91,500

Date Initiated by Firm: September 6, 2019

Device Use

The BodyGuard Infusion Pump System delivers fluids or medications into a patient's body in controlled amounts. The pump administers fluids through an infusion tubing set into a patient's vein or through other cleared routes of administration. The system is used in adult care in a hospital and home care environment. The Microset Infusion Set (catalog umber A120-003XYVA) is one of the infusion sets that may be used with the BodyGuard Infusion Pump System.

Reason for Recall

CME America has identified that specific Microset Infusion Sets, Catalog Number A120-003XYVA, which have an extended section of tubing longer than standard lengths, prohibitively restrict medication flow to the pumping chamber of the infusion pump. This restriction may result in under-infusion of the therapy. The patient may not receive the appropriate treatment, which could cause serious adverse health consequences including death.

CME America has received three complaints of under-infusion, but no injuries or deaths have been reported. The issue was found during pump set-up testing, prior to use on patients.

Who May be Affected

Health care providers using the BodyGuard Microset Infusion Set

Home care providers using the BodyGuard Microset Infusion Set

Patients who may receive fluids or medications delivered by the recalled Infusion Set



What to Do

On September 16, 2019, CME America, a subsidiary of Beckton Dickinson sent a letter to customers informing them of the issue and provided the following instructions:

Review inventory and discard all BodyGuard Microset Infusion Sets with catalog number A120-003XYVA.

Ensure that all users within the facility are aware of the recall.

Complete the Customer Response Form attached to the letter and return it to the CME America, whether the product was in inventory or not.

Report any adverse events to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Contact Information

Customers with questions may contact the company at calling Customer/Technical Support at 303-936-4545 or 877-263-0111, Monday thru Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Mountain Time.

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.