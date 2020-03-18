Ryder Farms Joins The Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryder Farms is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“Traceability is more important than ever, and it will give us a leg up in expanding our business with new and current customers. As a family company, ensuring that our customers have confidence in the safety of our food is incredibly important to us. We are excited to join the world’s safest food supply chain and use traceability as a strategic differentiator,” comments Jackie Ryder, Owner at Ryder Farms.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food and we are excited to have Ryder Farms join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

Ryder Farms is owned and operated by Jason and Jackie Ryder whose family has been deeply rooted in the sandy soils of Norfolk County for over 100 years, originally producing tobacco and winter vegetables. Since taking over the farm in 2003, Jason and Jackie have preserved the integrity of the farm while continually expanding and diversifying to accommodate new and growing markets, implementing the most stringent food safety measures, operating sustainably, and producing exceptional quality produce. Today, Ryder Farms’ main commodities are asparagus, green onions, ginseng, brussel sprouts, hemp, tobacco, grains, and oilseeds; however, Jason and Jackie are always looking for ways to improve, specialize, and differentiate their farm from others.

Companies interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying companies may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Ryder Farms

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.