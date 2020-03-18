ReversingLabs Names Paul Ciesielski as Chief Revenue Officer to Support Company’s Continued Growth and Scale Sales Operations

ReversingLabs new sales leader to help accelerate revenue growth, expand global presence and develop new channels

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs , a leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions, has appointed Paul Ciesielski its Chief Revenue Officer. A transformational senior sales executive, Ciesielski will oversee all enterprise global sales and sales operations activities, providing operational discipline while leading revenue growth, new customer acquisition, and team development. Ciesielski’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership accelerating ReversingLabs revenue and scaling sales operations to meet growing demand for its ReversingLabs Titanium Platform, providing cloud-delivered object security to address the latest attacks, advanced persistent threats and polymorphic malware.



“Paul has a proven track record of driving growth and profitability at enterprise software and security solutions companies as well as bringing extensive leadership and management experience to building effective sales teams,” said Mario Vuksan, ReversingLabs CEO and co-founder. “He holds himself and his team to high expectations, which he consistently delivers on, and his guidance and skills will contribute significantly to the advancement of ReversingLabs mission, continued development of its sales team, and the growth of its revenue.”

Ciesielski joins ReversingLabs with 20 years of sales leadership experience, and a reputation as a respected and results-oriented business executive. Most recently, he served as CRO at SevOne (acquired by Turbonomic). Previously, as Vice President of Sales at Chef Software Ciesielski helped the company achieve triple-digit growth. He has also held senior sales and leadership roles at AppDynamics (acquired by Cisco), Mazu (acquired by Riverbed Technology), Riverbed Technology and Mercury (acquired by HP). He holds a B.S. in Marketing from Plymouth State University.

“I was drawn to ReversingLabs because of its reputation as a cybersecurity leader providing differentiated explainable threat intelligence into malware infected files, and its roster of large, marquee global customers, partners, and investors. Combined, these aspects demonstrate strong strategic vision and immense growth potential,” said Ciesielski. “As a customer experience driven professional, my passion for building, motivating, and managing world-class sales teams, and for implementing processes that produce predictable, repeatable revenue impact, is well supported by ReversingLabs leadership team, employees and culture.”

Joining ReversingLabs in February 2020, Ciesielski is based at ReversingLabs US headquarters in Cambridge, MA.

