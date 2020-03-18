Trace-A-Matic Invests in Heavy Duty Machining With Increased Accuracy

New Smart NL 6000 Machining Center Installation at Trace-A-Matic North

New CNC machining center provides increased capacity, capability, and accuracy.

BROOKFIELD, WI, USA, March 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC machining Trace-A-Matic Corporation has installed a new Smart NL 6000 2-axis CNC lathe in Plant 5 at their Brookfield, WI location. The slant bed lathe features a 24" chuck, 31.5" swing over carriage maximum, 36" swing over ways maximum, 60" center to center maximum, 5.5" spindle bore, 12-station cutting tool turret, and superb chip discharge. The new machine will primarily serve the aerospace industry, as well as general machining jobs, extending the capacity and capabilities of the 116,000 square foot facility.

"Trace-A-Matic practices a lean approach to manufacturing under a continuous state of improvement. We look at our machining process as a whole, which provides clarity when planing a successful course into the future," Thorsten Wienss, CEO of Trace-A-Matic, said in a statement. "We continue to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and streamlining overall processes. This approach eliminates waste, shortens production cycles, optimizes response times, and produces superior products for our customers."

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic machines precision parts and assemblies for manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, food processing, heavy equipment, medical equipment, mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power generation, transportation, and general industrial markets. The company's state-of-the-art facilities use the latest CNC manufacturing technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. They machine parts from castings, weldments, forgings, tubing and bar stock that range in weight from one pound to 15,000 pounds.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation with locations in Brookfield, WI, and Houston, TX serving the US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 120+ precision machining centers in a combined climate-controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

Visit https://www.traceamatic.com/news/Trace-A-Matic-Invests-in-Heavy-Duty-Machining.html for more information.

Trace-A-Matic North - Headquarters

21125 Enterprise Avenue

Brookfield, WI 53045, USA

https://www.traceamatic.com

sales@traceamatic.com

+1-262-797-7300

Trace-A-Matic South

7210 Empire Central Drive

Houston, TX 77040, USA

+1-713-538-1370



