CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Honors Global Technology Executives Who Matter With Premier Recognition Program

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world’s most trusted provider of independent executive networking events and thought leadership, announces that it has recognized the first crop of progressive technology executives for their courageous leadership, business transformation, digital disruption, talent development and innovation.



The HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards recognize world-class Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Senior Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives in each regional market where the company hosts its Executive Leadership Summit series.

To learn more about the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards, click here . Nominations are taken on a rolling basis, with a deadline 21 days prior to the preferred regional summit— nominate a peer or colleague today!

HMG Strategy proudly congratulates their first-quarter 2020 award recipients. Read about honorees in the Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Chicago and Orlando regions below:

Julia Anderson, Global CIO, Smithfield Foods, is recognized for acting on the importance of data analytics in these times of unprecedented disruption, and utilizing enterprise resource planning to deliver business value at Smithfield Foods.

is recognized for acting on the importance of data analytics in these times of unprecedented disruption, and utilizing enterprise resource planning to deliver business value at Smithfield Foods. Max Chan, CIO, Avnet, is recognized for making Avnet a more agile enterprise and reducing IT cost-to-serve by optimizing his team’s organization, applications and infrastructure.

is recognized for making Avnet a more agile enterprise and reducing IT cost-to-serve by optimizing his team’s organization, applications and infrastructure. Thomas Cullen, CIO, Juul Labs, is recognized for demonstrating excellence managing Juul’s internal IT infrastructure through a period of regulatory scrutiny.

is recognized for demonstrating excellence managing Juul’s internal IT infrastructure through a period of regulatory scrutiny. Moustafa ElBialy, CIO, Kleiner Perkins, is recognized for his excellence in providing strategic and operational impact across the Kleiner Perkins Technology landscape, which includes the deployment and management of Data and Business Intelligence Tools, Data Science, Infrastructure, cybersecurity, and other software solutions.

is recognized for his excellence in providing strategic and operational impact across the Kleiner Perkins Technology landscape, which includes the deployment and management of Data and Business Intelligence Tools, Data Science, Infrastructure, cybersecurity, and other software solutions. Jay Gonzales, CISO, Samsung Semiconductor Inc., is recognized for fostering a communicative and collaborative culture at Samsung Semiconductor, supporting and protecting their business.

is recognized for fostering a communicative and collaborative culture at Samsung Semiconductor, supporting and protecting their business. Christophe Jacquet, VP, CISO, Hitachi Vantara, is recognized for helping spearhead a new governance model that has significantly modernized Hitachi Vantara’s security practices.

is recognized for helping spearhead a new governance model that has significantly modernized Hitachi Vantara’s security practices. Chad Kalmes, VP, Technical Operations, PagerDuty, is recognized for crafting a strong central vision optimizing PagerDuty’s operations and emphasizing the benefits of greater diversity.

is recognized for crafting a strong central vision optimizing PagerDuty’s operations and emphasizing the benefits of greater diversity. Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search, is recognized for his compelling thought leadership on new challenges and opportunities marrying technology and leadership.

is recognized for his compelling thought leadership on new challenges and opportunities marrying technology and leadership. Jon Roller, CIO, Horsley Bridge Partners, is recognized for embracing builds into the cloud at Horsley Bridge while positioning the company for risk mitigation from a security standpoint.

is recognized for embracing builds into the cloud at Horsley Bridge while positioning the company for risk mitigation from a security standpoint. Larry Roos, VP, Information & Digital Technology, Tupperware Brands , is recognized for a career of innovation. This includes applying his expertise to a variety of roles at Tupperware Brands, and previously at Bloomin’ Brands, FreshDirect, Avon Products and Walt Disney Parks & Resorts where he consistently built high-performing teams and delivered transformational business strategies.

, is recognized for a career of innovation. This includes applying his expertise to a variety of roles at Tupperware Brands, and previously at Bloomin’ Brands, FreshDirect, Avon Products and Walt Disney Parks & Resorts where he consistently built high-performing teams and delivered transformational business strategies. Ram Shanmugam, Co-Founder and CEO, AutonomIQ, is recognized for enabling the creation of “No Code” Automation, at AutonomIQ.

is recognized for enabling the creation of “No Code” Automation, at AutonomIQ. Pranab Sinha, SVP and CIO, Genesys, is recognized for his prior work of industrializing the security posture at MACOM.

is recognized for his prior work of industrializing the security posture at MACOM. Crystal Valentine, Chief Data Strategy Officer, Eventbrite, is recognized for using AI to strengthen the customer experience at Eventbrite and driving impressive revenue growth.

is recognized for using AI to strengthen the customer experience at Eventbrite and driving impressive revenue growth. Christine Vanderpool, VP and CISO, Florida Crystals, is recognized for spearheading the construction of Florida Crystals’ cybersecurity program. Christine took her team from strategy to planning to implementation of the program in just nine months.

Global Technology Executives Who Matter - Elite Alumni

In addition to the aforementioned recipients, HMG Strategy is also honoring those premier technology executives who have earned repeat recognition from their accomplishments. Read about the 2020 Elite Alumni award honorees in the Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Chicago and Orlando regions below:

Snehal Antani, Former CTO, U.S. Department of Defense, is recognized for a distinguished career of excellence fostering team culture as an IT leader at GE Capital, Splunk, and the U.S. Department of Defense — and taking the courageous leap of launching a startup from scratch.

is recognized for a distinguished career of excellence fostering team culture as an IT leader at GE Capital, Splunk, and the U.S. Department of Defense — and taking the courageous leap of launching a startup from scratch. Ashwin Ballal, SVP and CIO, Medallia, is recognized as a market leader in customer experience management. He also envisioned and developed a unique product solution for IT leaders.

is recognized as a market leader in customer experience management. He also envisioned and developed a unique product solution for IT leaders. Julie Cullivan, Chief Technology and People Officer, Forescout Technologies Inc., is recognized for helping spearhead Forescout’s first Security as a Service solution.

is recognized for helping spearhead Forescout’s first Security as a Service solution. Ron Guerrier, CIO and Secretary of Innovation and Technology, State of Illinois , is recognized for getting “back to basics,” consolidating the State of Illinois’ disparate IT operations under a single office while embracing new technologies such as blockchain and smart city devices.

, is recognized for getting “back to basics,” consolidating the State of Illinois’ disparate IT operations under a single office while embracing new technologies such as blockchain and smart city devices. Donagh Herlihy, Former EVP & CIO, Bloomin’ Brands (retired), is recognized for a 25+ year career as a global technology executive. His customer experience focus and ability to think strategically have enabled transformations in supply chains and ERP across multiple industries.

is recognized for a 25+ year career as a global technology executive. His customer experience focus and ability to think strategically have enabled transformations in supply chains and ERP across multiple industries. Steve Phillpott, CIO, Western Digital Corporation, is recognized for his never-ending quest for greater efficiency and driving the adoption of new AI/ML models and insights to enable automation.

is recognized for his never-ending quest for greater efficiency and driving the adoption of new AI/ML models and insights to enable automation. Naresh Shanker, CTO, Xerox, is recognized for leading Xerox through its digital transformation, where he is responsible for research and product development, including supporting the company’s product portfolio.

is recognized for leading Xerox through its digital transformation, where he is responsible for research and product development, including supporting the company’s product portfolio. Brad Strock, Former Global CIO, PayPal, is recognized for a 30+-year career in technology, most recently serving as the CIO of PayPal where he worked to transform the world of global payments, commerce, and financial services.

is recognized for a 30+-year career in technology, most recently serving as the CIO of PayPal where he worked to transform the world of global payments, commerce, and financial services. Sangy Vatsa, EVP and CIO, Comerica Bank, is recognized for excellence in business transformation, having compiled an impressive track record for strategic thinking, execution, and operational efficiency.

is recognized for excellence in business transformation, having compiled an impressive track record for strategic thinking, execution, and operational efficiency. Jedidiah Yueh, Founder and CEO, Delphix, is recognized for leading his company’s accelerated growth along with its pioneering work in data deduplication.

Global Technology Executives Who Matter - Lifetime Achievement

HMG Strategy has also created a separate category for the Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards that’s dedicated to the technology elite who have devoted their extensive careers to innovating at an unprecedented rate. Read about the 2020 Lifetime Achievement award honorees in the Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Chicago and Orlando regions below:

Barbara Cooper, Former Group VP and CIO North America, Toyota North America (retired), is a champion of the technology industry, and she is recognized for showing unwavering excellence in innovation over the course of her 15-year tenure at Toyota and throughout her career as a leader.

is a champion of the technology industry, and she is recognized for showing unwavering excellence in innovation over the course of her 15-year tenure at Toyota and throughout her career as a leader. David Williams, President and CEO, Genesys Works, is recognized for his steadfast conviction that impactful relationships and strong teams build better workplaces, and for his tireless efforts at Genesys Works in providing pathways to success in underserved communities.

Additional recipients of the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards are in the process of being nominated, selected, notified and confirmed. Applications remain open for the program on a rolling basis—to nominate a C-suite executive or premier technology leader in your regional market, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1309d78e-77ee-474c-b0d6-d058de1b7188

HMG Strategy's 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards HMG Strategy, the world’s most trusted provider of independent executive networking events and thought leadership, announces that it has recognized the first crop of progressive technology executives for their courageous leadership, business transformation, digital disruption, talent development and innovation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.