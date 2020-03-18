Global Kids Trolley Bags Market to Generate $662.8 Million by 2026: AMR

Surge in demand for ultra-lightweight trolley bags, rise of the tourism industry, and changes in lifestyle with urbanization drive the growth of the global kids trolley bags market. Based on region, Europe held the largest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is expected to contribute its dominant share and lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global kids trolley bags market generated $347.3 million in 2018, and is expected to generate $662.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of top investment pockets, market size & projections, major segments, key market players, market share, and competitive scenario.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6152

Surge in demand for ultra-lightweight trolley bags, rise of the tourism industry, and changes in lifestyle with urbanization drive the growth of the global kids trolley bags market. However, ease in availability of counterfeit trolley bags hinders the market growth. On the other hand, demand for fashionable and trendy trolley bags along with rise in popularity in emerging countries would create new opportunities in the market.

Based on type, the hard luggage segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global kids trolley bags market in 2018, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register at the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the soft luggage segment.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, holding nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. However, the online stores segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2026. The research analyzes the segments including supermarkets/hypermarkets and others.

Do Purchase Enquiry at@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6152

Based on region, Europe held the largest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is expected to contribute its dominant share during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026. Moreover, North America would portray a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Cabin Max, Disney, DC Comics (the Araca Group), Samsonite, Micro Mobility Systems AG, VIP, TRUNKI, and Wildkin. They have adopted various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to achieve a strong position in the market.

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.