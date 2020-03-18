American Addiction Centers Hosts Virtual Support Meetings for the Recovery Community

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC), a leading provider of substance use treatment services, is facilitating free virtual support meetings to ensure people in recovery from drug and/or alcohol addiction have a lifeline during these challenging times when access to in-person support may be limited. The meetings will be based on traditional 12-step meetings, hosted by a person in recovery, and offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.



To participate in an upcoming meeting or to learn more, visit americanaddictioncenters.org/virtual-meetings

“We know that social isolation can be a trigger for relapse ,” said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, AAC’s chief medical officer. “Many in recovery may also be experiencing heightened stress and anxiety that can also put their sobriety at risk. That’s why support is critical for those in recovery right now. We want them to know that they are not alone.”

Nicole Wolf is one of the meeting facilitators. Since joining AAC in 2013, Nicole has held several roles, including serving as AAC’s national alumni manager where she supported hundreds of people in recovery. She now works on the frontlines of the addiction crisis as an outreach associate in the Westchester County, NY area. She is instrumental in helping those in throes of addiction to get into treatment. Nicole is also celebrating more than eight years in recovery.

“Our virtual meetings will offer a safe and confidential forum where people can connect and find support from the comfort of home,” said Wolf. “The topics will vary based on the needs of the group. Participants will also be able to share their own thoughts through the chat feature to create a truly interactive experience.”

American Addiction Centers (OTC: AACH) is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org . We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

