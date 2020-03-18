CORRECTION: Ecobank Transnational Incorporated announces New Appointments and Changes on its Board

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, (www.Ecobank.com) the Lomé-based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announces two new appointments and changes on its Board of Directors.

Dr. Georges Agyekum Nana Donkor has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to replace Mr. Bashir Mamman Ifo as the representative of Ecowas Bank for Investment & Development (EBID) on the Board of ETI. Dr. Donkor was recently appointed President of EBID following the retirement of his predecessor Mr. Bashir Ifo. Dr. Donkor is a Lawyer, Banker and Marketing Consultant with over twenty-five years’ experience in Senior Management capacities across several fields such as Finance, Strategic Management, Marketing, Legal, Compliance and Administration.

The Board also announced the appointment of Mrs. Zanele Monnakgotla as a Non-Executive Director and nominee of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) of South Africa on the Board. Mrs. Monnakgotla has over 20 years’ public and private sector experience in Structured Finance and Strategy. She is replacing Dr. Daniel Matjila who resigned from the ETI Board when he left his role as Chief Executive Officer of PIC.

Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, Chairman of the Board of ETI, commenting on the changes said: “We must first of all, sincerely express our appreciation to Mr. Ifo and Dr. Matjila for their contributions on the Board and their tireless dedication to the Ecobank Group. We know that they will always remain members of the Ecobank family. As we formally bid them farewell, I do warmly welcome, both Dr. Donkor and Mrs. Monnakgotla and believe that their respective expertise would be most beneficial to the Board.”

Media Contact: Adenike Laoye Group Head, Corporate Communications Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (www.Ecobank.com) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 15,000 people and serves about 20 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan.

