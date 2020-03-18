Iron Workers Statement on Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs Final Rule

/EIN News/ -- Iron Workers Statement on IRAPs Final Rule

Washington, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers' General President Eric Dean issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of Labor’s Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs) final rule:

The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers celebrates the construction industry exclusion from the Department of Labor’s IRAPs final rule.

Nearly 16,000 ironworkers who joined workers from other trades, socially responsible companies, and elected officials from both parties won this important protection for the high quality registered apprenticeship program training. IRAPs threatened to undercut seasoned registered apprenticeship programs in the building trades.

The Iron Workers will defend the integrity of the construction exemption and remain vigilant to the threat IRAPs pose to manufacturing workers in our union working for thousands of American steel fabricators.

