INDEPENDENT GROCERS MEETING CORONAVIRUS CHALLENGE ACROSS CANADA

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the declaration of the Coronavirus as a pandemic, the subsequent bans on large mass gatherings, the closing of schools, many other facilities and events—Canadians have become increasingly concerned about their health and safety. In many areas of the country, grocery stores have seen some cases of panic buying and empty shelves for some products.



The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers (CFIG) wants the public to know that our members are committed to ensuring they continue to serve the myriad of communities in which they are present. Grocery stores are staying open. CFIG has confidence in our food supply chain, which is robust, safe and secure. Knowing that, Canadians should approach their trips to the grocery store with the same degree of frequency and quantity. There is no need to stockpile. In some cases, retailers may limit quantities of certain products, but that will vary by store, region or community.

As well, grocery stores across Canada have implemented enhanced health and hygiene safety measures to protect their staff and customers.

Tom Shurrie, the President and CEO of CFIG, said that, “the entire food industry, retailers, wholesalers, suppliers and distributors, are working together, with all levels of government, to ensure our stores are open, stocked and that the products Canadians need will be available.”

Shurrie added that, “a special thank you and recognition needs to go to all of the grocers, suppliers and their employees across the country, who are on the front line providing what is now an essential service, in very challenging circumstances.”

Independent grocers can be found in almost every community in Canada. They buy local, hire local and support local community initiatives. With approximately 6,900 stores in Canada, independent grocers are a critical part of the fabric of the diverse tapestry of communities that make up this great country.

Media Contact:

Nancy Kwon

Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers

nkwon@cfig.ca



