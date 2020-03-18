Injectable Drug Delivery Market to Grow 2.5X by 2029; Rising Preference for Self-administration to Act as a Growth Lever, Says a New PMR Report

Technological advancements in the drug delivery system have enhanced ease of drug administration, paving way for the growth of injectable drug delivery systems. Market players are further leveraging technology to devise a cost-effective drug delivery system that is readily available to the general population.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global injectable drug delivery market will grow at a robust rate during 2019-2029. Market players are focused to enhance ease of use in their products to capture a major chunk of consumers that practices self-administration of drugs. They are increasingly integrating smart devices with their products to gain popularity in the market. They are leveraging smart technologies to create unique products, providing their competitive edge in the market.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Key Takeaways

Insulin pens will generate major revenue in the market by the end of 2029.

Smart injectors will gain rapid traction in the market owing to the growing adoption of smart devices.

Diabetes indication will maintain its prominence in the market through 2019-2029.

North America will emerge as a prominent region in the market on the back of the high concentration of pharmaceutical manufacturers in the region.

East Asia will exhibit notable growth during the forecast period with growing awareness regarding diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Request for sample copy of Injectable Drug Delivery Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3774

Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Key Growth Drivers

Advanced technologies have significantly improved the sophistication of injectable drug delivery systems, thereby propelling the growth of the market

Growth in incidences of chronic diseases has surged the demand for injectable drug delivery systems.

The rapid adoption of self-administration of medication is acting as a key growth lever in the injectable drug delivery market.

Ease of information introduced by smart devices is accelerating the demand for smart injectable drug delivery systems.

Burgeoning investments along with favorable government initiatives are pushing the growth of the injectable drug delivery market.

Smart injectable drug delivery equipment improves patient compliance for treatment, accelerating demand in the market.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Key Restraints

The high cost of injectable drug delivery devices is a long-standing challenge in the market.

High vulnerability to injuries and infections while using injectable drug delivery devices hinders the faith of consumers in them.

Explore the complete injectable drug delivery market report with detailed market segmentation, 197 illustrative figures, and 48 data tables spread across 307 pages on https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3774

Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the injectable drug delivery market is highly consolidated with a few top players acquiring a major chunk of the market. Manufacturers are developing platforms for in-house drug delivery to create a unique brand image in the market. Major players profiled in the global injectable drug delivery market are Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Antares Pharma, Emperra GmbH, Diamesco Co., Ltd and Hoffman - La Roche Ltd.

Explore Persistence Market Research’s Detailed Coverage on

Dysphagia Supplements Market : Get vital insights on the global dysphagia supplements market with detailed segmental analysis, market growth statistics, key growth influencing factors, prominent market players and critical growth strategies adopted by them for any period of projection.

Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market : PMR’s report on the global multiplex detection immunoassay market offers an in-depth analysis of the market set for smooth growth during 2019-2029. The study covers the exhaustive evaluation of key growth impacting forces, market revenue sources, and prominent market leaders along with their instrumental marketing strategies.

Neuropathic pain market : Get a critically exhaustive analysis on the global neuropathic pain market with vital information on growth drivers, upcoming opportunities, market growth restraints, regulatory policies, regional and global market analysis and key forte of market players.

Gain access to Market Ngage , an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence platform that goes beyond the conventional research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today.

About the Report

This report offers a regional analysis of the existing and upcoming trends in the industry affecting the overarching growth of the injectable drug delivery market. The study provides important insights into the injectable drug delivery market and covers market growth dynamics, revenue share analysis, pricing dynamics and influencers, and major partnerships in the injectable drug delivery market. Readers can also get information about key market trends and growth scenarios based on the product, usage, technology, distribution channels, and regions.

About Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is an innovative and specialized supplier of market intelligence reports and consulting services . Prompt delivery, in-depth research, and high quality are the sacrosanct principles of PMR. The company’s research capabilities cover 5 continents, 1500+ reports, and 8 next-gen vertical expertise that have been catering to research demands of 5000+ clients.

Contact:

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

For Sales Enquiries: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

For Media Enquiries: media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Research Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/injectable-drug-delivery-market.asp

Press Release Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/injectable-drug-delivery-market.asp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.