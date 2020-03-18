WEBINAR INVITATION: Using IoT Data to Reduce Infection Risk in Commercial Real Estate and Health Care Facilities

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple, cost-effective technologies that optimize cleaning and occupancy awareness can drastically reduce infection risk in commercial real estate, hospitals and health care facilities.



Microshare Ltd., a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the commercial real estate sector, will host a free webinar on Monday, March 23 at 1400 GMT / 7 AM Pacific) to discuss how its predictive cleaning and other IoT based solutions have proven invaluable in reducing infection rates at large facilities across the world.

The webinar will feature Microshare CEO Ron Rock, a digital innovator with decades of experience in leveraging technology to bring new efficiencies to Fortune 500 companies, and Michael Moran, a veteran risk consultant who serves as Microshare’s Chief Sustainability Officer. The 45-minute webinar will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session.

The two will report back on IoT deployments that have shown great promise in reducing infection risk at large facilities, including hospitals, clinics and large office buildings, and offer some best practice advice in assessing and mitigating such risks.

“Obviously, we’re living though a particularly fraught moment right now, one that has long-term implications for commercial real estate,” says Rock. “In an era of antibiotic resistance and global viral threats, we should be reaching for every tool to control infection and keep tenants, staff and the public safe.”

Microshare’s breakthrough in infection reduction and efficiency is featured in a new white paper sponsored by software giant Microsoft and authored by UK Authority. Beyond infection risk reduction, the paper reports on productivity and cost savings produced by Microshare’s secure IoT deployment in a large hospital in the north of England – gains which accrue to any facility adopting Microshare’s preventative cleaning, asset tracking and other IoT solutions.

“The underlying factor is that the [Microshare] technology can automatically provide a sustainability officer with all the data they would otherwise spend a lot of time collecting, freeing them up to focus on the strategic elements of the role,” the paper notes.

Register for Free at www.microshare.io/webinar

Media Contact: Michael Moran mmoran@microshare.io

