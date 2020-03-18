STERAMIST NOW ON EPA LIST N FOR EFFICACY AGAINST SARS CoV-2

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) Solution has qualified to meet the EPA Emerging Viral Pathogen Guidance for Antimicrobial Pesticides with the SteraMist Environment System for room fogging/misting against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (COVID-19).



The EPA Emerging Viral Pathogen Guidance for Antimicrobial Pesticides is important because the occurrence of emerging viral pathogens is less common and predictable than established pathogens and there are currently no other EPA-registered disinfectant product labels with claims against COVID-19 . The SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 qualifies as an emerging viral pathogen. TOMI’s Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) Solution, used exclusively in tandem with SteraMist equipment including the Surface Unit and Environment System, is currently listed on List G for Norovirus, List H for MRSA, List K for Clostridium difficile spores, List L for Ebola, List M for H1N1, and now List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2. With labeled efficacy for large and small enveloped viruses in addition to other pathogens, TOMI has confidence this EPA addition will support client efforts to reduce the ongoing spread of the COVID-19.

TOMI’s Chief Regulatory Officer, Elizabeth Battaglia, states, “TOMI’s demonstrated efficacy on a wide range of pathogens is further confirmed by the addition to the EPA list N and updated stamped label with Emerging Pathogens language. TOMI continually undertakes new studies to expand our efficacy claims.”

TOMI’s CEO, Dr. Halden Shane, states, “The developments behind the new SARS CoV-2 virus brings new importance to our efforts to work together with our clients in our ongoing mission to help protect life. In the wake of this difficult time, we are grateful to be able to serve customers, protect communities, and help individuals all over the world.”

Please refer to the EPA website for additional information: www.epa.gov

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. They are forward-looking, and they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Harold Paul

hpaul@tomimist.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.