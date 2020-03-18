HindSite Software Partners with Fattmerchant to Create Seamless Payment Processing Experience for Field Service Industry

The business management software’s clients now have access to a payment platform with powerful business tools designed for ease of use

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , an integrated payment technology provider offering business owners real-time data analytics and award-winning customer service, today announces its partnership with HindSite Software, a business management software for the field service industry. As a result of this collaboration, HindSite now has a payment processing feature that allows its clients to utilize Fattmerchant’s fully integrated API solution.



The integration gives HindSite clients access to accept payments through a variety of processing methods, including card-present and card-not-present capabilities. The platform’s seamless API integration allows users to maintain their existing operations within HindSite’s platform while using Fattmerchant as their sole payment processor.

“HindSite’s comprehensive approach to field service management makes it a great partner to Fattmerchant. The combination of HindSite’s feature-rich platform and Fattmerchant’s direct payments integration presents an incredibly strong value offering,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president and co-founder of Fattmerchant. “HindSite’s success is built upon its leadership team’s approach to helping businesses be more effective and efficient. Those clients now have access to one of the most innovative and merchant-friendly payment platforms on the market.”

HindSite is a field service management software that allows businesses to manage sales, handle scheduling, house field data capture, handle marketing efforts and more. HindSite’s software is being used throughout various industries such as property management, electrical, computer repair, medical equipment maintenance and more.

“Our partnership with Fattmerchant will further our goal to increase efficiency and free up more time in the day for field service businesses,” said David Crary, owner of HindSite Software. “Prior to the partnership, our clients had to reconcile payments manually. However, Fattmerchant’s API integrates directly into the backend of our software and allows our clients to accept payments without ever having to leave the platform. Between its award-winning service team and its fully integrated technology, Fattmerchant will provide the best possible payments experience for our clients.”

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a credit card processing company with an innovative payment technology platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with their subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

About HindSite Software

HindSite Software has helped green industry contractors better manage and grow their businesses with field service management software since 2001. HindSite today sells two software solutions. The HindSite Solution is designed for field service businesses while FieldCentral is designed for irrigation businesses. Both solutions help businesses market, sell, schedule, route, manage their field employees and invoice. To learn more, visit www.hindsitesoftware.com

