Cameroon Border Closure

The Cameroonian Prime Minister has announced that as of March 18 all land, sea, and air borders are closed until further announcement due to COVID-19.  American citizens with questions should contact Embassy Yaoundé’s Consular Section at YaoundeACS@state.gov.

