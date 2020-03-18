Safe-T’s Remote Access Solution Implemented by Several Businesses Impacted by the Coronavirus Crisis

/EIN News/ -- Safe-T announces that several organizations have successfully deployed Safe-T’s Secure Application Access solution for remote users

Safe-T also Signs New Agreements for the Resale of its SDP Solution in the United States

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that several organizations have successfully deployed its Secure Application Access (SAA) solution to allow work-from-home policies for their employees. This announcement follows the Company’s previous announcement on March 9, 2020 regarding offering a three-month free-of-charge remote access service for selected organizations around the globe.

Among the organizations that have deployed the solution are one of Israel’s leading universities, a world leading fintech company, and a U.S. insurance company. All of the aforementioned organizations were required to send employees to work remotely and were facing the need to provide their employees with access to corporate resources and desktops.

By deploying Safe-T’s SAA solution, employees can easily and securely connect from their mobile phones, laptops or home computers to corporate resources, without installing any software on their devices and while ensuring the organization’s network is not exposed to external threats.

Safe-T also announced the expansion of its offering with the addition of four new resellers in North America, enabling more organizations to effectively and efficiently implement secure remote access for their workforce and business requirements.

“We are proud of our success and ability to help companies maintain secure business continuity during these challenging times,” said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T. “Organizations that signed up for our service were able to be up and running with the new secure remote access in a few hours, thus ensuring minimal downtime or loss of work flow.”

Starting on March 9, 2020, Safe-T has been offering its SAA solution free-of-charge for a period of three months to organizations affected by the Coronavirus. To start using the solution, organizations simply need to deploy a lightweight server on their premises and connect it to their relevant services and to Safe-T’s secure access cloud. Safe-T also invites registered Safe-T solutions resellers to inform their customers who may benefit from this offer.

To register for the three-months of free SAA solution, click here .

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services. With Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats. At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here .

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits of its SAA solution, the potential benefits from offering a three month free-of-charge remote access service for organizations around the globe and the new resale agreements signed in the United States. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2019, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

