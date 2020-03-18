Digerati Technologies’ Business Solutions Provide Certainty to Work During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Businesses Maintain Continuity While Employees Stay Healthy

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (SMB) market, announced today that its unified communication solution that allows business users to communicate from any location at any time and on any device supports remote working environments needed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 Virus and keep employees healthy. In addition, the Company’s mobile data solution provides businesses with redundant and diverse Internet connectivity to ensure broadband continuity or to serve as a temporary broadband connection supporting remote work facilities.



Digerati offers its business solutions through its operating subsidiary, T3 Communications, Inc. (“T3”). T3's mobility solution is a powerful Unified Communication (UC) solution that allows business users to communicate from mobile devices, fixed phones or soft phones with one number and one dial plan across all devices. T3’s mobility solution also allows businesses to maintain auto attendant messaging, ring groups, and extension dialing from home offices or remote workspaces in addition to allowing text messaging from an office phone number. T3 recently released Version 40.2 of its UC platform which includes apps for Android®, Apple iOS 13®, and Microsoft Windows. More importantly, the T3 Team is dedicated to assisting business customers with transitioning to a cloud-based communication system during this period of uncertainty when our government is encouraging our nation’s workforce to stay safe and stay home in order to prevent the further spread of this fast-moving illness.

Arthur L. Smith, Digerati’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our broad array of telecom services enables our business users to work from anywhere and ensures business continuity which is especially important during these challenging times. Our Team is dedicated to the health and safety of our customers as businesses take the proper precautions to protect their employees from the COVID-19 disease, but also allow business as usual.”

About Digerati Technologies, Inc .

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its subsidiary T3 Communications (www.T3com.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit www.digerati-inc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors:

IR@digerati-inc.com

The Eversull Group

Jack Eversull

jack@theeversullgroup.com

(972) 571-1624

Twitter

@DIGERATI_IR



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.