PORT OF STOCKTON – MESSAGE TO BUSINESS PARTNERS

/EIN News/ -- STOCKTON, Calif., March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Port of Stockton’s priority is to ensure the health and safety of all Port stakeholders; to date, the Port of Stockton’s ability to support our business partners has not been impacted by COVID-19,” said Richard Aschieris, Port Director. “With our quickly changing environment, we remain vigilant and engaged with private sector stakeholders as well as local, state and federal agencies to ensure we have the latest information available and are operating per their guidance and implementing the most effective measures to support our shared goal of keeping all Port users, partners and staff safe while maintaining business continuity,” Aschieris said.



The Port has implemented a variety of measures to protect and limit contact and exposure of COVID-19 to Port employees as well to reduce the risk of a disruption to the services provided to our customers and tenants, including:

Reduced domestic travel to only that which is critical for the Port’s business continuity

Encouraged telephone or video conferencing for internal and external meetings

Implemented mandatory wearing of Personal Protective Equipment for staff performing essential operations and maintenance functions requiring external in-person contact

Implemented strategic physical separation of Port staff functions at various sites within the Port premises

Encouraged preventive actions recommended by the Center for Disease Control

“The above measures will remain in place until further notice and we will continue to monitor and respond to the changing needs created by this pandemic,” Aschieris said.

“The Port of Stockton’s Police Department remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and our maritime and real estate departments continue to operate during normal business hours. Critical to the Port's efforts is transparent communication. Updates to the Port's status will be posted as needed to the Port's website ( www.portofstockton.com), ” Aschieris said.

If additional information is required, please reach out to the following:

Richard Aschieris

Port Director

raschieris@stocktonport.com Steve Escobar

Senior Deputy Port Director, Real Estate & Port Development

sescobar@stocktonport.com Jeff Wingfield

Director of Environmental & Public Affairs

jwingfield@stocktonport.com Jason Katindoy

Director of Maritime Operations

jkatindoy@stocktonport.com Capt. Rick Salsedo

Police Chief

rsalsedo@stocktonport.com Juan Villanueva

Director of Development and Planning

jvillanueva@stocktonport.com Michelle Bowling Director of Finance

mbowling@stocktonport.com Katie Miller

Director of Human Resources and Administrative Services kmiller@stocktonport.com Pete Grossgart

Marketing Manager

pgrossgart@stocktonport.com

The Port’s main phone number is (209) 946-0246. Port staff will respond as quickly as possible.

The Port of Stockton is an inland facility situated on a deep-water channel located in the extended San Francisco Bay Area. Operating since 1933, the Port of Stockton is the 4th largest port in California and handles dry bulk, breakbulk, liquid bulk, warehousing and project cargoes. Services include stevedoring, warehousing, inventory management and transloading.

Port of Stockton website: www.portofstockton.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.