Sift Announces Partner Program to Bring Digital Trust & Safety Technology to Businesses Everywhere

Program features partnerships with leading platforms and service providers, integrations, and open APIs via Sift Connect

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced the launch of its Partner Program, an initiative that brings Sift’s technology to businesses via top e-commerce platforms, payment service providers, systems integrations, solution providers, and distributors. The Partner Program features partnerships and integrations with more than 10 platforms including Astound Commerce, Dwolla, Ekata, Olo, Chargeback Gurus, Chargebacks911, and CES Limited, allowing merchants to quickly implement Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety Suite to both fight fraud and reduce friction for legitimate purchases.



“Fraud has become a substantial problem for online businesses across verticals,” said Tim Sabens, Director, Channel Partners & Alliances at Astound Commerce, a leading digital commerce agency and Sift partner. "Integrating Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety technology enables our customers to start fighting fraud, all while creating a seamless experience for legitimate consumers.”

Introducing Sift Connect – Open APIs to Expand Digital Trust & Safety Capabilities

Sift also announced the launch of Sift Connect, a complete library of open APIs that will allow customers to integrate Sift into the applications they use every day, and to augment their Sift instances with additional data sources. With an ecosystem of pre-built connectors, ISVs will be able to use one-click or low-code integrations within the Sift Console to connect to other applications, saving valuable developer resources while providing new ways to improve customer experience.

ISVs can leverage the pre-built integrations within Sift Connect to increase organizational efficiency, through rapid and seamless integration of Sift intelligence with leading customer care, security, growth, chargeback management, payment, and reporting platforms.

“Fraud and abuse are widespread issues that impact companies across multiple internal departments,” said Geoff Huang, VP of Product at Sift. “By integrating with leading business applications, Sift improves collaboration between Trust and Safety professionals and their colleagues across their organizations to reduce risk while growing revenue."

More information on the Sift Partner Program can be found at: https://sift.com/partners

About Sift:

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Twitter, Airbnb, and Twilio rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.

Media Contact

Victor White

Director of Corporate Communications, Sift

vwhite@siftscience.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.